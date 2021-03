Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Sapa I hate you 🙏 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) March 29, 2021

Wahala be like sepa

2.

I've been eating rice for the past 6 months now… I hope I will not die anytime soon🤦 — YOUR_FADA (@7centseno) March 29, 2021

Only if it’s Ghana jollof rice.

3.

What do you call a father who only takes stairs and not elevators? A step dad. — Amaka (@iam_amaka_) March 29, 2021

4.

What's dracula's favorite drug? Blood tonic. — Amaka (@iam_amaka_) March 29, 2021

Lol…

5.

Please Guys introduce me to where or who you're getting Money from. — Kharim 🅾♥ is on Restriction (@Kharim_dablavk) March 29, 2021

E get why

6.

Lecturer:- What's the value of X differential Y? can't anybody answer me in this class?



Me:- Do am if E easy. — Fineboy ✞unde👑🇬🇧 (@fineboytunde_) March 29, 2021

7.

Not me searching for the butthole😭 https://t.co/drl3pk2jaH — Miggy, The Slump God (@Miguel_worgy) March 29, 2021

Wahala be like muscles

8.

I don't deserve to be this broke, I'm a good person😭🤲 — Ellams The Great 🤫🇺🇲 (@ellamsgeorge1) March 29, 2021

Lol…

9.

I’m sure Delilah had big breast abi she used kayanmata for Samson Normally that Niggie no suppose fall 🥴 — Aburo Davido 👿❤️ (@iiampsticks) March 29, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

10.

** On a Monday **

when you check the time at work at 3:00pm and you check 3 hours later and it's 3:21pm 😂 pic.twitter.com/i1IBwiqzZw — 𝕄𝕆𝔼🃏 (@Mozyice) March 29, 2021

Lol