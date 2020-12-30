‘The #EndSARS Protesters’ is YNaija Person of the Year 2020

The editorial board of Y! (TV and Online) is pleased to announce the #EndSARS Protesters comprising all campaigners, promoters, online as well as offline protesters, as its pick for Person of the Year 2020.

Chosen by a consensus of YNaija editors, #EndSARS Protesters emerged overall winner amongst Ezra Olubi and Shola Akinlade, H.E. Seyi Makinde, Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Chimamanda Adichie, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Akinwunmi Adesina, Israel Adesanya, David ‘Davido‘ Adeleke, and Olasunkanmi Opeifa who were all nominees for the 2020 award.

The YNaija Person of the Year (formerly Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year) has since inception in 2011, been awarded to individuals of Nigerian origin as a way of recognising their most visible influence and achievements through acts of social good, personal achievement or innovation with the most outsized impact on the Nigerian society in the year under review; breaking new boundaries or consolidating on gains – and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

Previous winners of the award include:

2011: The editors announced there was no winner.

2012: Aliko Dangote – Entrepreneur and Africa’s richest man.

2013: Jason Njoku – Tech industry trailblazer and Co-founder of iROKO Partners.

2014: Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili – Former Minister of education and Activist.

2015: Josephine Ugwu – the honest airport cleaner who found and returned the precious sum of N12 million in cash.

2016: The Nigerian Paralympics team was chosen for their excellent outing at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

2017: Ayo ‘Wizkid‘ Balogun – Entertainer and Songwriter

2018: Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya – Activist and ENDSARS Camapigner.



2019: Omoyele Sowore – Pro-democracy campaigner, rights activist and founder of Sahara Reporters.

Teacher and finalist for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, Olasunkanmi Opeifa was on Thursday, December 24 announced winner of the popular vote following a poll which ran for about one month.

There is no award ceremony for the YNaija Person of the Year 2020 but a proper address from the editorial board will be published at 6:00pm today, explaining the board’s motivations for choosing the #EndSARS Protesters.

Happy New Year in advance.