The Dew Centre presents “The Bare Exhibition”

A new location to unwind, release and rejuvenate has emerged in the city of Lagos: The Dew Centre. This establishment which is the brainchild of notable interior designer and wellness advocate, Omon Anenih-Mordi promises its clientele a safe space for self-discovery and healing from the hustle and bustle of Lagos city.

To mark its opening to the general public, they have organized an exclusive photography exhibition in collaboration with award-winning photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi titled “The Bare Exhibition” which features a series of carefully curated photographs with nude subjects that explore themes of freedom, self-expression, acceptance, and identity through a study of the female human form.

“The bare exhibition is focused on the female form but it is more than just the body. It is about self-acceptance, body confidence, owning your truth, and stepping out of the shadows, and into the light” says Omon Anenih-Mordi, The Dew Centre’s founder. “There are so many of us that hide who we are, we hide behind costumes, behind masks, and behind images that we try to project, and The Bare Exhibition explores who we are when all of that is stripped away. It is also about having difficult conversations and bringing out in the open the things we would normally hide such as conversations about mental health, discrimination, and gender-based violence. The Bare Project is about encouraging people to come out and talk about these things.”

The exhibition doesn’t seek to become a definitive compendium of the stories told by the human body but hopes to provide a platform where these stories can be shared and celebrated beyond the walls of the exhibition. Visitors to the exhibition will be taken past the instinctive stereotypes these bodies laid bare conjure, and will find themselves exploring tales of the life journeys they typically veil: struggle and success, sisterhood and solitude, sadness and joy, pleasure and pain. And it is in that journey of discovery that The Bare Exhibition shines.

The Dew Centre is Africa’s first co-located lifestyle design consultancy, boutique hotel, and wellness centre, bringing together the best of all worlds into one magnificent location. The centre will comprise a design studio that will help its clients create spaces that emphasize on wellness and the well-being of its occupants, a 20 room hotel (coming soon) that will deliver the most tranquil and high-quality experiences to its guest; and a wellness centre which puts the physical and mental well-being of its guest at the center of all its activities.

Photographs from this exhibition are up for sale and proceeds will go towards the wellness programs and activities organized by the Dew Foundation. You can contact The Dew Centre to reserve an appointment for a private viewing of the photography pieces and the facilities of the centre. 

For further information or enquiries, please reach out to us at: [email protected] or 08022335544. 

Follow us on Instagram at @thedewcentre 

