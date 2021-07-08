The Court may have vindicated Kemi Adeosun but does the ruling erase the blot of forgery?

After the dust appeared to have long settled on the allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) certificate by former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, which surfaced two years ago, the recent ruling of the court on the case has reawakened sentiments and criticisms.

A report had indicted Kemi Adeosun of forging her NYSC certificate in 2018 and its virality had left the body with no option than to investigate the allegations. The outcome of the check by the awarding body was that Adeosun was never issued any certificate, at least legally and it took well over two months, despite repeated calls from Nigerians, for the UK-born finance expert to eventually resign on September 14, 2018.

The resignation would not be the end. The case would however be taken to court by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). The official ruling which was delivered on July 7th stated that:

“For the avoidance of doubt, participation in the NYSC scheme is not a yardstick to be elected into any of the legislative houses be it in the states or at the National Assembly, ditto (likewise) for ministerial appointment, despite the National Youth Service Corps Act being an integral part of the constitution by virtue of section 315 (5) of the Constitution.

“I have looked at the evidence before the court. I therefore grant all the reliefs in favour of the plaintiff. This is the judgement of the court.”

By implication, it means that the case presented before the court was the requirement of NYSC certificate as a requirement for public office. It appears surprisingly convenient that the issue of forgery which was what sparked the debacle in the first instance was left out and it raises the curiosity if public service holders are not bound by the same law that applies to ‘commoners.’

The reaction of Adeosun herself, that she’s vindicated may be seen as a feeble attempt to prove honour which many describe as still lacking, since the case was never about NYSC certificate as a requirement for public office but the presentation of a forged document.

Having served as a Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State, it means the case of forgery and perjury extends way beyond the Buhari tenure.

The court ruling may have gone the way the former minister hoped but the opinion of many is that it does not gaslight Nigerians into believing that she was acquitted for forgery. That blot is one that may never go away.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed July 7, 2021

Are Nigeria’s Northern elites truly jittery about Southern pacts?

It is becoming a case of cause and reaction. Whenever there is a meeting of the Southern leaders, especially the ...

Kola Muhammed July 6, 2021

Southern governors are leading the charge for a restructured Nigeria and we love it

From the arrest and re-arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), nearly four years ...

Kola Muhammed July 6, 2021

Kaduna School Kidnap: Why time is ripe for state police

There would certainly be no offence taken if one has lost count of the number of times schools have been ...

Ado Aminu July 1, 2021

Nigerians are subsidising human rights violations by Hisbah in Kano. When does it end?

It has almost become a tradition – the kind you know will happen but that you are not sure when ...

Kola Muhammed June 29, 2021

Nnamdi Kanu’s extradition is victory for the Buhari administration but that energy mustn’t burn out

After over three years of fireworks; to put it mildly, the Federal Government eventually got their hands on the self-proclaimed ...

Kola Muhammed June 29, 2021

UTME reportedly records mass failure again, and restructuring is the only answer

Participating in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is more of an indispensable necessity than just another exam checklist in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail