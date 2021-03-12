The conversation I didn’t know I needed | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

My dear Aunty, Elvina Ibru said to me a few weeks after my interview with her: “You have been sharing the personal stories of others, including me, so now I want to put you on the hot seat. Can you handle it?”

I love a challenge. I love experiments. And so of course I said yes!

The result is this very personal conversation – perhaps the most personal I have ever had on TV. She, on the interviewer’s seat, and I on the guests’s chair. 

We made it into a special for my birthday, as I turn 36 in a few days.

I think we went in deep on this love.

I love you, my dearest Aunty, for helping me have a conversation I didn’t even know I needed to have.

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac March 11, 2021

There’s a way to try better | The Daily Vulnerable

Trying is all that matters in this world. I have done interviews with thousands of people and I hear them ...

Michael Isaac March 10, 2021

Be grateful, even to your addictions | The Daily Vulnerable

At the Joy retreat that we do, I spoke with someone struggling with an addiction. He has recovered from it; ...

Michael Isaac March 8, 2021

Listen – even when it’s hard | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from the interview with Chioma is something I am learning deeper and deeper over the past few ...

Michael Isaac March 5, 2021

Join Chioma Agwuegbo tomorrow on #WithChude | The Daily Vulnerable

For International Women’s Day, I invite my dear friend Chioma Agwuegbo to rip off the band-aid, ignore the pretty and ...

Michael Isaac March 3, 2021

‘Broken from seeing this’ | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: How was it like for you leaving your church because your pastor had been accused of something as serious ...

Michael Isaac March 2, 2021

Communicate how you feel, no matter what | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Watching the video (you and your wife shared on YouTube) makes me want to ask this. Do you sometimes ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail