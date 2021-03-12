The conversation I didn’t know I needed | The Daily Vulnerable

My dear Aunty, Elvina Ibru said to me a few weeks after my interview with her: “You have been sharing the personal stories of others, including me, so now I want to put you on the hot seat. Can you handle it?”

I love a challenge. I love experiments. And so of course I said yes!

The result is this very personal conversation – perhaps the most personal I have ever had on TV. She, on the interviewer’s seat, and I on the guests’s chair.

We made it into a special for my birthday, as I turn 36 in a few days.

I think we went in deep on this love.

I love you, my dearest Aunty, for helping me have a conversation I didn’t even know I needed to have.

