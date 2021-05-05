The biggest Nigerian malls with state-of-the-art movie theatres

A mall is also a popular destination for vendors, shoppers, sight-seeing tourists, and marketers. The venues are used to host product shows in order to attract new buyers. But what if the next event necessitates the use of a big screen? Your gaze should most likely turn to the country’s most opulent shopping malls, complete with a state-of-the-art movie theatre. That’s why we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best shopping malls in the region; featuring the best cinemas.

Ikeja City Mall: Ikeja City Mall is one of the busiest malls in Lagos; a major attraction for Nigerians of varying ages. The Ikeja City Mall is a mall located at Alausa in Ikeja, Lagos State. It is home to a cinema, a night club, several restaurants, gadget stores, ShopRite and other facilities. With an impressive parking facility, the mall draws in hundreds of people. It is owned and developed by Broll Property Services, and was built in December 2011. The shopping centre comprises 100 stores with a desirable mix of retailers trading renowned quality brands daily.

The Jabi Lake Mall: The Jabi Lake Mall is located in the Jabi district of Abuja, Nigeria. The mall is the first of its kind in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, offering 25000 square metres of grade-A shopping space. Retail outlets like Shoprite, Game, and a Silverbird cinema are present in the establishment. There is also a lakeside boardwalk and entertainment area which offers exceptional views over the water.

The Silverbird Entertainment Centre: Owned by the Silverbird group, The Silverbird Entertainment Centre in Abuja has become a choice destination for entertainment and shopping in Abuja. It boasts of an array of retail stores and a cinema hall as well.

Novare mall: The Novare mall is located in Lekki, Lagos, and it is the primary retail facility for the surrounding community. The establishment boasts of a Shoprite, Game outlet and a Genesis Cinemas. The mall has approximately 100 shops and 1,000 parking for both tenants and visitors. The centre possesses the latest shopping centre design elements and aims to provide visitors with state-of-the-art facilities in a user-friendly and pleasant environment.

The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki: The Palms Shopping Mall is located on an 11-acre plot of land in Lekki, Lagos State. The mall was built on swampland that the government and construction reclaimed. It was later commissioned by the Oba of Lagos and President Obasanjo. The mall has 69 stores and a modern cinema and a parking space for about 1000 cars.

Ado Bayero Mall: The Ado Bayero Mall is the first ultra-modern shopping mall in Northern Nigeria located in Kano city’s heart. Named after the city’s longest-serving Monarch, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Ado Bayero, Ado Bayero Mall consists of many outlets that serve as a draw in for the young and old alike. The mall possesses retail stores, a cinema, restaurants, media stores and an indoor play area for young children.

Tinapa Shopping Centre: The Tinapa Shopping Centre is the largest mall in Nigeria, located near Calabar and owned by the Tinapa Business Resort Limited. The mall was built to serve as a tourist attraction and get more people to visit the Cross River State. The establishment has brought employment opportunities to hundreds of people and has provided quality retail outlets for Calabar residents.

