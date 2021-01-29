The best #silhouettechallenge clips, Cuppy Vs Zlatan, Relationship pension | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

All these challenge and more recently this #silhouettechallange is proof that this generation "don comot" their hand from the Heavenly race.



It doesn't concern them.



Dear God, please I am still mindful of Heaven. Keep me in a state of Grace Sir. — Morris Monye💙 (@Morris_Monye) January 29, 2021

Na content dey reign o…

2.

#silhouettechallange first handsome guy to try this challenge in Ghana 🇬🇭🎉 pic.twitter.com/H5VxBtfxWT — MADEINGHANA🇬🇭 (@_madeinghana_) January 29, 2021

Lol…

3.

With #silhouettechallange, I believe patriarchy has been vindicated. — Bàbàjìdè Blunt (@CRawkeen) January 29, 2021

Please, rest!

4.

beyoncé knows me. she checks up on me pic.twitter.com/8rlTEp0XmZ — EBONY (@3hollor) January 27, 2021

Lmao… Nigerians?

5.

Wondered why Broda Shaggi stopped calling Cuppy his crush — 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢 ♥︎☦︎ (@bidemitweets) January 29, 2021

How did Shaggy enter this conversation?

6.

Zlatan is the real G

Baba blocked her on Twitter

Blocked her on IG

Blocked her on whatsapp

Blocked his memory of her 😂😂



That’s how to Block someone — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) January 29, 2021

Lol… It’s the last line for us!

7.

This all makes sense now. Zlatan just mud Cuppy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IzH3rux2Wq — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™💦🌍 (@dejiimole) January 29, 2021

Lol…

8.

january 1 january 42 pic.twitter.com/Dolp6Fbk50 — Ondo Rihanna😔 (@ChocolateLammy) January 29, 2021

And 20 more days…

9.

That guy said “Stingy women” is a repetition



It all makes sense now — The TALKaTIVE 🌎 (@thetalkativeNG) January 29, 2021

What is this tweet…

10.

Can we normalize relationship pension, we both agree to a particular amount to be contributed monthly. LastMan standing take all🥺 — 90cAyo (@90cAyo) January 29, 2021

LMAO… Yessss