The best shopping places in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt is no doubt looking like one of Nigeria’s futuristic largest cities. For now, it is an industrial centre known for manufacturing of aluminium products, glass bottles and paper, and continually sees an influx of migrants from other states and across the country’s border. This development meets the need for improved urbanisation and so, the rise of more shopping places. These shopping places in Port Harcourt have become more than spaces for shopping and now see the increasing rise of social activities.

See list of shopping places in Port Harcourt below:

This mall is located at 1, Azikiwe road, Port Harcourt and is a cool hangout space for fun-loving people. It has quite a number of departmental stores selling a large variety of items. There is also a kid’s area and cinema halls. It is regarded as Port Harcourt’s most popular mall.

Park ‘N’ Shop

Park ‘N’ Shop is a chain store divided into a SPAR supermarket, home and office décor millennium, table water brand Cascade, Quick Serve restaurant cakes and bakes, etc. It is open Monday to Friday and located at Garrison Junction, Guru Plaza, 97, Aba road.

The Autograph

The Autograph is an event centre that provides three category level halls, and strategically arranged shops and office spaces in a mall style arrangement, all around the main and annex building. It is not wheelchair accessible but has an elevator from the ground up to the top. The Autograph is located at 30, Sani Abacha road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt.

KG Mall Port Harcourt

This is open Monday to Saturday, and you could almost anything that is on your needs list. It can be called a lifestyle place knowing there is a unisex salon, relaxation spaces in there and stores for clothes. There are other stores for groceries, drinks, food items, etc. It is located at Evo road, Elechi, Port Harcourt.

The Vineyard

The Vineyard is located at Phase 2, 88, Woji road, GRA, Port Harcourt. It is a shopping and lifestyle place and is a one-stop shopping arena for household and personal items. It also caters to events and has spaces for indoor and outdoor games.

Hakarat Mall

Hakarat mall and lounge is a good place to shop and hangout at the same time with family and friends. It has a rooftop lounge that give an amazing view of the environ, a karaoke bar and quite a number of a line-up of stores/shops that sell variety. It is located at 252, Obiwali road, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.

Nkpolu Oroworukwo Plaza

This plaza is known as a one-stop shop for building materials, household and personal items, all sold at convenient prices. It is located at Ikwerre road, Woji, Port Harcourt.

Next Cash & Carry

This is just as big as the other malls in Port Harcourt and is a great place to get your household items. Everything here, including personal items, are sold at wholesale prices. It is located at Oginigba Elekahia link road, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt.

Township Mega Plaza

This is located at 89 Aggrey road, Township, Port Harcourt and is open Monday through Sunday. You will find groceries, clothes, gift items, fashion accessories, etc.

Market Square

This shopping centre has virtually everything you need and can get from a superstore. It is a place to ‘find more and pay less’. Market Square is located at Ikwerre road, beside Ogoni Grand View hotel, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt.

Did we miss other popular amazing shopping places in Port Harcourt? Please use the comment section.

