The best mummy influencers on social media

Running an activation for baby products? You need influencers who can push your glam maternity wears on the internet? Or do you just want to get inspired by influential parents and mummy influencers from Nigeria? This article was carefully curated for you. We’ve identified the top mummy influencers in the country to partner with based on key metrics, including engagement and popularity.

Here are the top mummy influencers in Nigeria:

Yummy Mum Life: With a 32.6% engagement rate on Instagram, YummyMumLife is one of Nigeria’s top beauty and lifestyle influencers. Abang, who formally goes by the name Chinyere Abang, is all about the essence of motherhood and family. She currently has over 11,000 Instagram followers.

Sisi Yemmie: Sisi Yemmie is a lifestyle blogger who writes about everything from beauty and style to gist, news and events, and food recipes. Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger who documents bits of her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara, and husband. She is passionate about Nigerian food and recipes.

The Mum Zone:The Mum Zone is an excellent resource for those seeking information about childcare. The Mum Zone teaches aspiring mothers and parents how to balance jobs, womanhood, and motherhood in Lagos.

Lagos House Wife: Rayo Abe is the face of the LagosHouseWife brand and a professional housewife. She began LagosHouseWife as an Instagram account to show women what to prepare for their children’s school lunches, and it quickly grew into a forum for women, wives, and mothers to learn everything from cooking delicious meals for their families to raising their children, enjoying their marriages, and learning how to effectively run their homes and businesses.

Fabmumng: Jayne Augoye is a parenting blogger and the founder of Fabmumng. Fabmumng provides a lifestyle and parenting resource for Nigerian mothers, believes in inspiring mothers and helping them to juggle it all effectively.

Mummyfix: Mummyfix is a website for parents of children aged 0 to 5 years old. It provides parents with material for the early years of their children’s lives, including deliberate parenting and play (based learning). Mummyfix has over 17,000 Instagram followers.

iMumZone: Modupe Eyinla is the creator of iMumZone, one of Nigeria’s most famous motherhood Instagram accounts. iMumZone is a fun community for all types of moms to read, chat, interact, and see motherhood from other moms’ perspectives, as well as share their thoughts on interesting subjects, items, and services on the market.

Tessy Onyia: tessyonyia.com is a high-quality platform that has gained some renown for its amazing content on fashion, lifestyle, and motherhood topics. It’s become more than just another random blog on the internet thanks to its refreshingly frank take on different topics related to modern women.

Lagos Mums: Yetty Williams is the creator of Lagos Mums – one of the most insightful websites when it comes to the struggles and joys of motherhood. Lagos Mums provide invaluable advice to mothers and expectant mothers in times of need.