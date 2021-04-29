The best markets in Port Harcourt

Rivers State is home to some of Nigeria’s most fascinating markets and antique shops. Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these venues. There are many places in Port Harcourt where one can find cool items; this article lists a few to consider for your next marketing event:

Oil mill market: This is one of the busiest markets in Rivers State, with everything from clothes to food and household utensils for sale. This market, which is easily the most well-known in Port Harcourt, is located near the Eleme junction on the city’s outskirts, along the Aba road expressway. Every Wednesday, the Oil Mill market sells everything from food to clothing, handbags, shoes, and mats. Because of its proximity to Aba’s commercial center and the ports of Onne, the products are extremely inexpensive.

Leventis bus stop: This is a small market on Aba Road near the well-known Leventis bus stop. Clothing and shoes are the most commonly purchased items at this store. The market is open every day except Sundays. At this place, you can buy food as well.

Rumuwoji (Mile 1) Market: In Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the Rumuwoji (Mile 1) Market is located. Shopping in Mile One, one of Nigeria’s most popular open markets, is an important part of the Port Harcourt experience. There are no fixed costs in this area of Port Harcourt City. It is one of the best shopping areas in the region.

Choba Market: This market, which is located near the University of Port Harcourt on the outskirts of town, specializes in a wide range of items, from food to clothing. The rates are lowered due to the close proximity to the university. The market is open every day, but prices are significantly lower on Choba Market Day, which occurs every eight days since goods are brought in from farms in Emuoha, Ahoada, and Etche and sold at extremely low prices.

Mile 1/3 market: Since the markets at Mile 1 and Mile 3 in Diobu, which are separated by a mile, function similarly, they have been consolidated into one. Both markets have a diverse selection of foods, clothing, and electronics. The food sold here, which includes a variety of fish, is, on the other hand, usually very cheap. The Mile 1 market in Port Harcourt is a good indicator of inflated prices. Anything that is costly in the Mile 1 market is likely to be costly elsewhere. The markets are open every day.

Creek Road market: Many residents frequent Creek Road Market for thrift shopping, especially for clothes and bags. Market days are typically Fridays and Mondays, and there are thousands of vendors and a wide range of products to choose from.

Rumuokoro Market: Rumokoro is a bustling neighbourhood. In Rivers State, the Rumokoro market is very popular. The market is just a few meters away from Nigeria’s second richest local government sector (Obio Akpor). Foodstuffs and fairly used clothing, also known as ‘OK clothes,’ are the most common items in this market. Foods are very cheap in this market, particularly early in the morning when some traders are rushing to sell and leave before the government task force arrives.

