The best markets in Ogun State for your buying needs | From The Masterlist

Nigerians enjoy buying and selling. Wherever there is a Nigerian population, there is bound to be a demand. Ogun is a state in south-western Nigeria. With a total population of over 3 million as of 2021, there are expectedly several market places in the state. We’ve compiled a list of the top ten most notable:

Imakun Omi Market: This market is located along the Ogun River in Ogun State. It’s a market where low-cost goods are traded, and the most impressive thing is that barter trading still exists.

Lusada Market: This is a market predominantly for Igbesa people in Ogun State, but it is also a market for wholesalers and retailers, as well as traders from other villages. It is the central market for the people of Igbesa land, who do not have a market because they spend their days in the field. It is held every five days and assists in bringing different shoppers from all over the neighboring towns to showcase their items, while traders from Badagry, Cotonou, Idiroko, the borders, and northerners use this opportunity to sell their goods, such as rice, groundnut oil, and turkey, to shoppers at a lower price.

Sabo Shagamu Market: Sabo market, located in the heart of Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a prominent five-day market. The market is well-liked by the residents of Ogun State. Sabo market, which dates back to the 1800s, is one of the best local markets in the state of Ogun. The market was well-known for selling people raw farm produce, as both sellers and buyers came from all over Remo.

Ota Market: It’s an open market where vendors sell their wares and customers purchase them. It is located in Ota, Ogun State. Groceries are the most popular items sold here.

Oru Market: It is a small market that operates on a regular basis for the benefit of students who live in the city, making transactions convenient. Oru Market is a place where you can get really cheap food and vegetables, most of which are fresh and straight from the field.

Lafenwa Market, Abeokuta: Lafenwa market is a market where you can easily get groceries, foodstuffs, and other products. It is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ago Iwoye Central Market: Ago Iwoye Market is appropriate because it is easy to find and is close to the Garage. Despite being congested much of the time, it provides a wide variety of opportunities for people to participate in shopping and other buying and selling activities.

Adire and Batik Market, Abeokuta: The Abeokuta Adire and Batik market is the largest tie and dye market on the African continent’s west coast. The selling of adire and Kampala materials is the main priority here. On a daily basis, the market attracts tens of thousands of traders and visitors.

Kuto Market, Abeokuta: Kuto Market is one of Abeokuta’s most common markets. It runs on a regular basis, with higher trading activity every five days. Traders from all over the world come to the Kuto market every day with their different wares. On such days, traffic is often heavy. If you make it to the market on such a day, however, you are likely to find practically anything you want at a reasonable price. Fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, assorted food items, kitchen wares, clothes, plastics, livestock, and many other items are readily available.

Ijebu Igbo Market: Every other day, this market opens. Farmers sell their wares at this market, which they bring in from the farm. Fresh farm produce such as freshly made gari ijebu, palm oil, banana, plantain, elubo isu, elubo koko, elubo ogede, ogiri ijebu, and other consumables are very common.

