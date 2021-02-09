The best Lori Iro, Dating men with private jets | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

lmao, i’m done singing today. i hope my neighbors ears aren’t bleeding ?!😅. and if they are, they’re welcome!! — deecodees (@kassiusman) February 9, 2021

Hope your neighbours aren’t on Twitter

2.

Lagos people listen to @Soundcity985FM like their life depends on it.



From the Uber I took, to the restaurant I ate and now bank too.



I am curious to know what's spurred this monopoly within few years — Numen LA'BODE (@ItzLabode) February 9, 2021

Lol…

3.

"Babe just rub it small, it will stand.. That's how it used to do"



Lori iro pic.twitter.com/tnml1Xei35 — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) February 9, 2021

What is this tweet?

4.

Being single is better than being unfaithful in a relationship… — Farhan Of Lagos 🦅 (@farhan_oa) February 9, 2021

Okay, good to know…

5.

Electricity has been founded since 1882 and our government can't give us just 20 hours supply everyday but they can gift themselves 2021 models of whatever SUV they wish



I hate it here — 𝐃𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍 🌍 (@theOnlyDoyin) February 9, 2021

Where is the lie?

6.

Fact: Everyone has a “side chick” or “side nigga”!! — BrHoE🇾🇪 (@Ayokasz) February 9, 2021

Lol… Wahala for who nor get o

7.

All die no be die. Nigeria isn’t worth dying for. — OhiZ The Logistics Guy📦 (@OhizzFay) February 9, 2021

Who else agrees?

8.

This app when you move to someone disrespectfully in violence and the person replies you with humility and maturity, the looking stupid hits different. — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) February 9, 2021

Are we on the same Twitter?

9.

He also has a private jet🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Bkwrrj8XXn — Dapsy (@symplyDAPO) February 9, 2021

Lol…

10.

“Buhari administration will provide 33 million jobs per year”



Lori iro pic.twitter.com/MrXcMOJxI2 — Benue Breed ❄️ (@oyimzy) February 9, 2021

Accurate…