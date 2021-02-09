The best Lori Iro, Dating men with private jets | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Hope your neighbours aren’t on Twitter

2.

Lol…

3.

What is this tweet?

4.

Okay, good to know…

5.

Where is the lie?

6.

Lol… Wahala for who nor get o

7.

Who else agrees?

8.

Are we on the same Twitter?

9.

Lol…

10.

Accurate…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 9, 2021

FG may replace BVN with NIN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG may replace BVN with NIN Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has stated that the federal government ...

Michael Isaac February 8, 2021

Satisfying men without sex, Adamu Garba on Channels, haircut for 2k | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 8, 2021

Cryptocurrencies breed illegal activities – CBN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Cryptocurrencies breed illegal activities – CBN The Central Bank of Nigeria has said cryptocurrencies promote illegal activities and raise risks, ...

Michael Isaac February 5, 2021

The GOAT of all Nigerian soups, Clueless Buhari, Asking for skincare routine | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 5, 2021

President Buhari extends tenure of IGP Adamu | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Buhari extends tenure of IGP Adamu President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General ...

Michael Isaac February 4, 2021

Reacting to LAUTECH #Olosho, Waking up horny, Veteran Jim Iyke | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail