The best clothing markets in Benin City

Shopping in Benin’s markets can be exciting because of its lively and exotic atmosphere. The city has numerous markets that can satisfy all shoppers’ desires, including modern pieces and cultural memorabilia, ranging from roadside stores to popular market centres. Benin has some of the best markets in the south-south region. Here are the top clothing markets in the city:

Oba Market (Ekioba): Benin City’s Oba market is located in the heart of the city. Oba market, which is very popular and vibrant, has something for everyone and is regularly visited by visitors from neighbouring states who buy and sell a variety of products. The market is divided into sections: meat and frozen products are mostly sold on the left side of the lane, while household goods, books, magazines, linen, and ironmongery are mostly sold on the right. This market has products from almost every country, and it’s a great place to go shopping for souvenirs if you’re visiting the city.

Oliha Market: Oliha market, in the Siloku road area of Benin City, is a one-of-a-kind experience that offers a fascinating glimpse into Benin culture. It is one of Benin’s oldest markets, and it is bustling with shoppers, the majority of whom are looking for farm produce grown in the interior villages. Oliha Market, like Ekeosa Market, has parts for clothing, food, drinks, locally made beads and fabrics; and, like Ekeosa Market, one of the key attractions is the selling of items for Benin traditional worship and rituals such as native chalks, red, white, and black fabrics, alligator pepper, tortoise, Ostrich, feathers, animal skulls and bones. etc.

Uselu Market: Uselu market, which stretches for almost three miles along Uselu Lagos Road in Benin City, is a well-known shopping area with a dizzying array of products. There are over 600 stores to choose from, with everything a shopper might want. The region, which is mostly frequented by students from the University of Benin’s Ugbowo Campus, is especially bright and pleasant in the evenings, making it a fun place to visit. It’s also a great place to take a look around and try some of the tasty local snacks.

New Benin Market: New Benin Market is one of the city’s biggest, busiest, and most famous markets, and it’s a shopping enthusiast’s dream come true. The goods offered are diverse and comprehensively stocked, and they are located in the New Benin – Mission road and New Lagos road areas. They are sold at really good prices such as food items, electronics, clothes and fabrics, traditional beads as well as a large bush meat section.

Ekeosa Market (Queen’s Market): Ekeosa Market, primarily a food market, is located along Sapkonba Lane, which runs all the way to the city’s centre. The market, which has hundreds of stalls selling an incredible range of goods, also sells local soap, toiletries, cosmetics, and has a section dedicated to traditional medicines. Clothes are sold here too. The stock market can be both exciting and perplexing. Visitors are advised not to touch or harm stalls when passing through, and to keep their bags and belongings close by.

Igun Eronmwon Market: The name Igun is closely associated with objects and high-value artistic works on display, whether it is coral beads, artistic bronze make-up, royal palace sets such as royal chairs, scepters, or clothing, all of which are sold here, drawing visitors from all over the world who are wowed by the splendor of the Benin Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage in artistic forms.

New Market: In Benin City, the New Market is located on the second East circular road (Second). Although the market is open every day where food items are displayed for sale, it is notable for sales of fairly used clothes that are almost new, otherwise known as aloko and Ok clothes, which are sold by traders on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week, attracting huge patronage from members of the public from far and wide.

