The best and biggest movies on Showmax right now

From Knives Out to The Gentlemen, action to romance, there’s a movie with your name on it.

None of us got to the cinema as much as we would have liked last year, but there’s a long list of great movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your couch on Showmax. Here’s our pick:

The Hunt

Controversial thriller The Hunt follows 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen for a very specific purpose – The Hunt.

Knives Out

The unexpected death of a wealthy patriarch brings out the worst in his eccentric family as the arrival of a shrewd detective makes everyone a suspect in this acerbically funny and deliciously twisty murder mystery. Starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and more.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr is Doctor Dolittle, the famous vet who can talk to animals. Called upon to save the Queen, Dolittle sets off on an adventure across the seas, aided by his animal companions and young apprentice Tommy, but Dolittle’s lifelong rival, Dr Blair Müdfly, is hot on their tails.

The Photograph

Issa Rae was nominated for a 2020 People’s Choice Award for her performance here as gallery curator Mae, who falls for Michael (Lakeith Stanfield from Atlanta), a journalist documenting the life of Mae’s famous late mother, who was better at photographing people than loving them.

Waves

Waves is a critically acclaimed drama that traces the journey of a suburban family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of loss. Waves was nominated for nine 2020 Black Reel Awards, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. winning for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance.

Daniel Isn’t Real

As a child, Luke witnessed something terrible, something only his imaginary friend Daniel could help him through. Now a troubled college freshman, Luke is struggling to cope, until his best friend turns up once more. But Daniel is dangerous, and he’s already inside Luke’s head…

The Gentlemen

Directed by Oscar-nominated crime movie master Guy Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), The Gentleman follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), whose plan to sell off his marijuana empire in London triggers plotting, scheming, bribery and blackmail as rivals try to steal his domain out from under him.

