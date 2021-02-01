The Angel You Don’t Know: Obasanjo’s punches at Buhari over State of the Nation | The #YNaijaCover

How do you feel when someone you could swear you know, turns out to be a complete stranger? Bewildered? That’s right.

This was the highlight of Baba Iyabo‘s reaction to Baba Buhari‘s leadership in the last 6 years or so. For former President Olusegun Obasanjo, no one who knew President Buhari and his capacity would describe him as a saint but he was definitely a force to reckon with in key areas of state leadership.

According to the two-time Head of State, he was sure that the President was strong enough in the military, and would definitely deal a big blow to corruption in the country. To his chagrin however, banditry had become a norm in the commander-in-chief’s backyard, in addition to the president’s nepotistic tendencies which he claims has hindered the fight against corruption.

“I thought I knew President Buhari because he worked with me. But I used to ask people that is it that I have not read him well or read him adequately or is it that he has changed from the Buhari that I used to know? I am not subscribing to the people who say we have a new Buhari from Sudan and all that nonsense.

While this is the umpteenth time the Ogun-born leader would take on President Buhari since he assumed power in 2015, utterances as these are sure to generate talking points especially with the current state of the nation. Quite importantly, although Obasanjo spoke on a dozen of issues Sunday, at the much-talked about virtual interview with Toyin Falola; an academic and historian, his concern about how much President has changed should equally worry all Nigerians.



No one can for a fact, dismiss that this President was amongst many other things, elected on the strength of his profile as a military general and one who is intolerable of corruption.



Until Nigerians can therefore, feel safe in whatever part of the country they reside in – Free from robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, bandits, herdsmen or terrorists, this shadow of confidence betrayal (no matter the propagandist attempts by his handlers and party men) will continue to haunt his administration.



As a first step, we hope that the military under the leadership of the new Service Chiefs succeeds in its mandate to flush out this ‘axis of evil’ in the north and across the country.