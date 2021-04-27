The 5 major go-to markets in Abeokuta

Abeokuta is the state capital of Ogun State in southwest Nigeria. It is situated on the east bank of the Ogun River, near a group of rocky outcrops in a wooded savanna. It has a diverse selection of supermarkets, malls, and traditional markets.

Many companies have begun to integrate exhibitions and other related activities into their marketing strategies, with some even performing product launches in these markets. We’ve assembled a list of the best markets in Abeokuta based on our thorough research.

  1. Lafenwa Market: Lafenwa market is a market where you can easily get groceries, foodstuffs, and other products. It is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Despite the market’s long historical background, low level of formal education and poor market infrastructures are the major constraints of the market.
  1. Kuto Market: Kuto Market is one of Abeokuta’s most common markets. It runs on a regular basis, with higher trading activity every five days. Traders from all over the country come to the Kuto market every day with their different wares. On such days, traffic is often heavy. If you make it to the market on such a day, however, you are likely to find practically anything you want at a reasonable price. Fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, assorted food items, kitchen wares, clothes, plastics, livestock, and many other items are readily available. 
  1. Itoku Market: It is located a short distance away from the famous Olumo rocks. This age-old market is the hub of the indigenous Adire cottage industry. Adire refers to the art of making tie-and-dye fabric and the region of Abeokuta is known for this craft.
  1. Sabo Shagamu Market: Sabo market, located in the heart of Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a prominent five-day market. The market is well-liked by the residents of Ogun State. Sabo market, which dates back to the 1800s, is one of the best local markets in the state of Ogun. The market was well-known for selling people raw farm produce, as both sellers and buyers came from all over Remo.
  1. Adire and Batik Market: The Abeokuta Adire and Batik market is the largest tie and dye market on the African continent’s west coast. The selling of Adire and Kampala materials is the main priority here. On a daily basis, the market attracts tens of thousands of traders and visitors.

