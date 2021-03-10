The 2021 edition of The James Currey Prize for African Literature opens for submissions

The James Currey Prize for African Literature is an annual award for the best-unpublished work of fiction written in English by any writer, set in Africa or on Africans in Africa or in the Diaspora.

It was established in 2020 by Nigerian writer, filmmaker and publisher of Hattus Books, Onyeka Nwelue, in honour of James Currey, the leading publisher of academic books on Africa – dedicated to distributing books about Africa in Africa.

The winner receives £1000.

The initiative is powered by the World Arts Agency.

ABOUT JAMES CURREY

James Currey, co-founder of James Currey publishers (est 1984) has been called “The Godfather of African Literature”. His publishing house is responsible for producing vast numbers of academic books, journals, fiction and non fiction books about Africa, especially in a period when it was considered not profitable to publish books about Africa. He, together with Chinua Achebe, under the auspices of Heinemann publishers, produced the famous African Writers Series (AWS) which has inspired many African(ist)s around the world.

THE 2021 PRIZE

RULES AND ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

a) The James Currey Prize is worth £1000 to the winner. The Prize is awarded by a panel of judges appointed each year by World Arts Agency.

b) The Prize is awarded annually for the best first unpublished full-length work of fiction written in English.

c) The winner of the Prize will be selected from a longlist of ten titles, followed by a shortlist of three outstanding manuscripts submitted for the prize.

CONDITIONS OF THE PRIZE

a) Any eligible manuscript which is entered for the Prize will only qualify if they meet the criteria for submission and it satisfies the conditions set out in the rules.

b) The winning author will be signed to World Arts Agency, if they do not have an agent.

c) Each shortlisted author will be invited to attend the Prize ceremony.

d) The curators reserve the right to vary the Rules and Conditions of Entry and may also alter the published programme without prior notice as necessary.

ENTRY OF BOOKS

a) Writers may enter up to two unpublished full-length manuscripts.

b) Entry forms must be submitted by April 1st, 2021 to [email protected]

c) World Arts Agency will acknowledge every entry.

ELIGIBLE ENTRIES

a) Any full-length unpublished manuscript of fiction, is eligible. Short stories or novella are not eligible.

b) Authors must be living at the time of submission.

c) Only manuscripts in English are eligible.

d) The decision of the Judges shall be binding and final.

e) All submissions are made on a confidential basis.

A longlist of ten titles will be announced on June 1st, 2021. A shortlist of three titles will be announced on July 1st, 2021. The winner will be announced on September 3rd, 2021.

SUBMISSIONS

[email protected]