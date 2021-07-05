Text from The UK Government, OCD for the coolies | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Adulting means getting excited about home repairs/maintenance.



Change bulb 😊

Mount new TV in bedroom 😍

Change door knobs or taps 🤭

Buy new sets of cutlery 🥺 — Repentant Yoruba Demon (@oluwatosinraji_) July 5, 2021

Where’s the lie?

2.

OPEN DISCUSSION.. She demanded for 30k and you gave her 15k, she threw it back to you! As a man, what is the right thing to do? — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) July 5, 2021

Wahala be like half bread

3.

Omg! What is this?

4.

There was a time peeps self-diagnosed themselves with OCD to feel cool.



Lmfao. “I have OCD, I hate my room dirty.”



Shey en gbo werey? — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 5, 2021

Wahala for who wan dey cool o

5.

Was the D just good or you fr love me”? Just wanna know dude. — JJ ….🗽🗽🚥🚦🚥🗽🗽 (@sweetboys21) July 5, 2021

Lol…

6.

People no dey throw birthday party again. Nawa oh — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) July 5, 2021

Big problem!

7.

You’ll say you need space, I’ll give you space…later on, you’ll be angry I gave you space. Are you mad? — FEYi 🧸🤍 (@blarrkwave_) July 5, 2021

It must be crack!

8.

Airtel abeg we didn't buy the data to watch movies and series, nor dey pressure us abeg pic.twitter.com/hPjf929kvU — presh~ (@belikepresh) July 5, 2021

It’s the audacity for us!

9.

One moment these boys are poorrrr. Then they start doing comedy skits on Instagram and boom, they don buy car, buy house.



So that’s the secret? Okay. I’m coming. — HONITEL👑 (@Honiitel) July 5, 2021

Na to go buy gown and Mary Kay!

10.

I strongly believe the way a person's home screen is arranged determines how organized the person is… — Napaul (@LifeOfNapaul) July 5, 2021

What is this pressure?