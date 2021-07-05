Text from The UK Government, OCD for the coolies | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Where’s the lie?
2.
Wahala be like half bread
3.
Omg! What is this?
4.
Wahala for who wan dey cool o
5.
Lol…
6.
Big problem!
7.
It must be crack!
8.
It’s the audacity for us!
9.
Na to go buy gown and Mary Kay!
10.
What is this pressure?
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply