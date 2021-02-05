Teni, Niniola, Blaqbonez, Johnny Drill – these artistes are dropping albums in 2021

Albums 2021

If 2020 taught us anything, it is that a pandemic can’t stop the release of albums. Everyone and their grandmother dropped music projects last year, from mainstream artistes to indie folks. And with 2021 since underway, having EmPawa star act Joeboy out with his debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic on Thursday, there’s even more to look forward to. And who says we can’t get another Burna Boy album this year? Hold your breath.

Teni

After her 2017 super-hit single Fargin, it was clear that Teni was an artiste to watch. Teni’s appeal not only lies in how she blends genres (Yoruba highlife, RnB, pop, fuji) but also in her outsize charisma. Her songwriting on Davido’s 2009 sleeper hit Like That soon became public knowledge, and further earned her industry respect. Her forthcoming debut album Wondaland is coming after her debut EP Billionaire released in 2019. Slated for a March release, we can’t wait to be entertained.

Niniola

Niniola’s foray Afrohouse has yielded many returns. Her 2017 and 2020 albums, This Is Me and Colours and Sounds wholly embraced this sounds and with sparks of RnB. Now, Niniola is releasing a full RnB album, adulterated and pure. Cute.

Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez may have made annoying, grandstanding comments about being the best rapper in the land. But nothing disputes his talent. On Twitter, the Chocolate City rapper announced his fourth album was ready. Yes, Blaqbonez has been around for that long.

Johnny Drille

Johnny Drille’s announcement on the completion of his debut album came with sweet relief for the artiste, as seen in the pictures the Marvin artiste posted on social media. His indie-folky-RnB sound has been embraced in indie circles, even spilling into the mainstream. Not much artistes have been able to gather good will but from fans, and Drille’s debut is something to look out for.

