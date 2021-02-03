Tems goes to space in the video for ‘The Key’

Tems released her debut EP For Broken Ears last September, an impressive outing that cemented her nascent status as an artiste to watch. Now she has shared the video for The Key, a song off the project which finds Tems singing formidably on a darkened alien planet.

Directed by Seyi Akinlade, the visuals continues with the cultish motifs Tems has wholly embraced since her 2019 breakout video for Try Me. Yes, there’s a fire. Yes, there are punkish-goth clothes. Yes, Tems looks like some chosen, vindicated leader. Tems is not just fashioning a new sound and subtly making inroads into the mainstream, she’s got the visuals to boot to.