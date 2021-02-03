Tems goes to space in the video for ‘The Key’

Tems

Tems released her debut EP For Broken Ears last September, an impressive outing that cemented her nascent status as an artiste to watch. Now she has shared the video for The Key, a song off the project which finds Tems singing formidably on a darkened alien planet.

Directed by Seyi Akinlade, the visuals continues with the cultish motifs Tems has wholly embraced since her 2019 breakout video for Try Me. Yes, there’s a fire. Yes, there are punkish-goth clothes. Yes, Tems looks like some chosen, vindicated leader. Tems is not just fashioning a new sound and subtly making inroads into the mainstream, she’s got the visuals to boot to.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo February 2, 2021

Joeboy has released the tracklist for debut album ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic’

On February 4, Joeboy will release his much-anticipated debut album Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic, following the impressive outing of ...

Bernard Dayo January 30, 2021

Yazzavelli is the rap newcomer subverting the genre, one verse at a time

The cover design for Yazzavelli’s debut 5-track EP Velli, released around the early coronavirus lockdowns of last year, was already ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2021

Tomilola is confident on new sophomore single ‘Mo Yato’

2020 saw newcomer Tomilola team up with highlife band The Cavemen for Let Go released around the summer, her debut ...

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2021

KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2021

Efe Oraka is the indie pop revelation of her time

On her debut EP Magic released December 2020, Efe Oraka meditates on love and loss, making astute observations on her ...

Bernard Dayo January 22, 2021

Mavin’s new signee Ayra Starr shines in otherworldly video for ‘Away’

Yesterday, Don Jazzy‘s Mavin Records unveiled Ayra Starr as a new signee in a ceremonious video posted on Instagram, and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail