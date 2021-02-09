Temi Otedola, Noble Igwe, and Denola Grey… Here are the top 10 fashion influencers in Nigeria | From The Masterlist

Every other day there are tons of new style influencers emerging out of the Nigerian fashion industry. These people are responsible for setting the trends, displaying the latest designs and teaching people how to wear the trendiest looks. It would be something close to impossible to list all the fashion influencers in Nigeria at the moment, but here’s the top ten most prominent:

Temi Otedola: Temi Otedola is a woman of many talents. She’s an actress and a style icon. The London-based blogger and content creator is known to strut and showcase the best looks from high-class designers on social media. Followed by over 400,000 people on Instagram, Temi is known to travel worldwide, promoting fashion and her brand; JTO Fashion.

Noble Igwe: A list featuring prominent individuals in Nigerian fashion must feature this style god. Noble Igwe has impressively amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram. People follow him and his content because of his ability to stun and put together the most dapper looks. He is currently the CEO of 360nobs, and he’s easily one of the most influential fashion bloggers in Nigeria.

Toke Makinwa: Whilst Toke Makinwa is most notably pinpointed as a beauty and makeup influencer, one cannot deny her impact in the fashion world. She’s known for donning simple, body-flattering, ‘Kim Kardashian’ looks. Her popular ensemble of a body con dress, rectangular shades and sleeked down hair is one many Nigerian women have incorporated into their wardrobe.

Media Personality, Toke Makinwa

Denola Grey: If it isn’t Mr Wicked and Sexy himself. Denola Grey is one of the most adored fashionistas in Nigeria. Both Nigerian men and women are known to shower him with love and praise because of his attractiveness and sleek looks. He is known to adorn different clothing styles and masterfully make it his own; pulling it off remarkably.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu: Ebuka is quite versatile; known as a prominent presenter and talk show host in the country, he is also known as one of the top fashion influencers in Nigeria. Till date, people are still pressuring their tailors to replicate some of Ebuka’s most iconic looks. At every occasion he appears to, he’s known to steal the show; making loud fashion statements. He’s known to sport fantabulous looks from fashion designers like Ugo Monye, Mai Atafo, Orange Culture, Tokyo James, Vanskere, David Wej, etc.

Jennifer Oseh: On Instagram, she is known as @theladyvhodka. Her eccentric style has made her one of the most notable influencers in the country. She’s willing to try on patterns, prints which generally would not blend and showcase daring materials. The influencer has her label now, aptly named ‘Wild Kulture’. Her label is authentic; with exciting silhouettes, unexpected colour combinations, and various fabrics.

Akin Faminu: Akin Faminu is a Lagos-based menswear blogger. He is a writer, medical doctor and a fashion lover. He is known for his iconic two-piece suits that dare all usual fashion conventions. Akin has built a loyal fanbase of 70,000 followers on Instagram with over six years in the game.

Hafsah Mohammed: Fondly known as HafyMo, Hafsah Mohammed is a fashion blogger known for her stunning conservative looks. She is the creative director of her label; ‘Elora Collection’. Her style is known to focus on modesty, and she’s seen as a style icon for young female Muslimahs.

Moss Onyi: Moss Onyi is a fashion, travel and lifestyle Nigerian blogger based in Manchester. She is a write and a photographer. Onyi is also known for showcasing delicate, feminine looks on her blog. Followed by over 86,000 people, Onyi has many people patterning their wardrobes after the creative’s style choices.

Zina Anumudu: Zina Anumudu is a fabulous style influencer, whose accessible looks have made her a people-favourite. With over 90,000 Instagram followers, Zina consistently feeds her fanbase with mind-blowing everyday looks. She is the founder of the Nigerian brand “The Style Concierge” and is an inspiration for young and upcoming fashion enthusiasts.

