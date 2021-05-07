Tekno enlists Mafikizolo for the remix of ‘Enjoy’

tekno

Off his debut album Old Romance released last year, singer and hitmaker Tekno pushed out Enjoy as one of the album’s pilot singles. The song is blissfully Tekno-esque, harking back to the singer’s prolific era with its zesty, polyrhythmic beats and catchy melodies. The visuals finds Tekno taking control of a supermarket while keeping security locked out, illustrating the song’s message of enjoying one’s self.

For the just-released remix, South Africa’s enduring music duo Mafikizolo is enlisted, pushing the song towards a cross-border appeal. Several shifts can be seen, from Mafikizolo’s flavourful tribal verses to the dizzying burst of colour in the video that takes in more scenery. Tasteful fashion in the form of sequined masks, tiered tulle, accessories and whatnot. It’s the remix we deserve. Watch the video below.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo May 7, 2021

Seyi Shay teams up with Yemi Alade for new single ‘Pempe’

Seyi Shay is having an odd resurgence in the Nigerian cultural domain, thanks to her position as a judge on ...

Bernard Dayo May 4, 2021

Lojay and Sarz link up in the sleek, hypnotic visuals for ‘Tonongo’

Emerging singer-songwriter and producer Lojay has linked up with fellow Lagos native and prolific, internationally renowned, super-producer Sarz on their brand-new single Tonongo (released via Sony ...

Bernard Dayo April 30, 2021

Watch the visuals of KDDO and Davido’s ‘Beamer Body’

KDDO has finally released the visuals for the Davido-assisted song Beamer Body, which is from the stable of Sony Music ...

Bernard Dayo April 27, 2021

Runtown’s new album ‘Signs’ is coming in June

Fresh off from releasing Sound God Fest Reloaded last week, a project sequel to 2019’s Sound God Fest, Vol. 1, ...

Bernard Dayo April 8, 2021

Rema delivers Mad Max-inspired visuals for ‘Bounce’

Released in February, Rema’s Bounce is the pilot single from his much-awaited debut album. At least for now. Produced by ...

Bernard Dayo April 2, 2021

The sonic homecoming of Mr P’s ‘The Prodigal’

Mr P has finally released his much anticipated first studio album The Prodigal, a 16-track project which he takes credit ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail