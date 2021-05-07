Tekno enlists Mafikizolo for the remix of ‘Enjoy’

Off his debut album Old Romance released last year, singer and hitmaker Tekno pushed out Enjoy as one of the album’s pilot singles. The song is blissfully Tekno-esque, harking back to the singer’s prolific era with its zesty, polyrhythmic beats and catchy melodies. The visuals finds Tekno taking control of a supermarket while keeping security locked out, illustrating the song’s message of enjoying one’s self.

For the just-released remix, South Africa’s enduring music duo Mafikizolo is enlisted, pushing the song towards a cross-border appeal. Several shifts can be seen, from Mafikizolo’s flavourful tribal verses to the dizzying burst of colour in the video that takes in more scenery. Tasteful fashion in the form of sequined masks, tiered tulle, accessories and whatnot. It’s the remix we deserve. Watch the video below.