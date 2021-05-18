Teenagers during puberty, Writing Further Maths exams | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I jokingly told my Dad that I need to change my phone and he just sent me 200k to get a new one plus 50k to take myself out. I’m still in awe right now 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — that_tall_tom (@that_tall_tom) May 18, 2021

Wahala for who nor be you o

2.

That guy that interview that lady can he also interview lai muhammed and adeshina probably Buhari inclusive

That guy hates lies 😎 — stainless (@stainless231) May 18, 2021

E for energy!

3.

See me see trouble oh, She said she would do anything for me then I asked her to cry like a snake😭😂She got angry😰 — Emiko (@emiko_dest) May 18, 2021

Lol…

4.

Further mathematics exams be like 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ulJS4McEpl — CHEICK0007 (@CHEICK0007) May 18, 2021

Where’s the lie?

5.

If hyping oneself was a picture!

6.

People will legit travel miles for your burial but can’t walk few meters to check up on you. — A boy that Plays🧑🏼‍🦱 (@Iam_jaysay) May 18, 2021

Where’s the lie?

7.

Omo if I calculate the amount of data I've used from the beginning of this year I for don build house for Banana island. — 𝕋𝕖𝕘𝕒🦅 (@bunnie18_) May 18, 2021

Wahala for who too dey think o

8.

Nobody:



Teenagers during puberty : I can see hairs 😂 pic.twitter.com/eVkZ8EcA9M — Bad mout (@Diiccey) May 18, 2021

Lol…

9.

But what if we could actually pluck money from trees?? — Tiaraoluwa🦋❤ (@shineoverstress) May 18, 2021

Lol…

10.

Abuja people plenty for this app but dem dey disguise. Dem get money bill them. No near me, na nassarawa I dey — H.O.M.E.B.O.Y (@__IamOgar) May 18, 2021

Tweeting and choosing violence!