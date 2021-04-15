TECNO’S Spark 7P smartphone unveiled with a super-swift refresh rate

It is now confirmed news that giant smartphone brand, TECNO has just unveiled the latest addition to its Spark family; the Spark 7P. TECNO’s Spark devices are known for their power-packed interior and sleek exterior. Even more attractive is the best-deal prices they are sold at.

The Spark 7P ticks all the boxes for innovation, prioritising a seamless user experience. The device comes equipped with a large 6.82-inch IPS dot-notch display, a Helio G70 processor and 4GB of RAM. Its 16MP+2MP+QVGA AI triple rear camera set-up with a quad-flashlight promises breath-taking photos with striking colours and depth. Even the phone’s 8MP front camera comes with a dual flashlight that creates amazing selfies. The device has a 5000mAh Battery, 64GB and 128GB storage variants, and a Dirac stereo speaker.

As great phones go, things don’t get more amazing than this, right? But guess what, for Spark 7P, it does! All the above listed features make for a perfect phone, but TECNO decided to break out of the mould and put a cherry on the icing.

The Spark 7P comes with a 90 Hertz refresh rate! Let me unpack what that means to you. The refresh rate is a measure of how quickly your phone’s display updates, in other words, how often and quickly the content on the screen refreshes. Measured in Hertz (Hz), the refresh rate counts the number of times the display refreshes every second it is on. A 30 Hz display refreshes 30 times per second, 60Hz display refreshes 60 times per second, 90Hz is 90 times per second.

“Okay! So, what does that mean for my phone” you might ask. Well, for starters, you will have a much less motion blur and clearer image quality. Spark 7P’s high refresh rate will make moving content look and feel smoother and snappier. Even swiping through your emails and interacting with Instagram’s UI will look smoother than the standard 60Hz rate which most smartphones have.

For Video content lovers and binge-watchers, this refresh rates makes for clear, high quality videos as well as a smooth playback.

And for game lovers, Spark 7P’s refresh rate is pure cruise. A faster refresh rate makes a greatly noticeable difference when it comes to gaming, and that’s because visual latency is lower and gameplay appears smoother. That and more is what game lovers will be getting with the Spark 7P.

Amazing stuff, right? Totally! Unbelievably, the Spark 7P comes at a sweet price range. You wouldn’t have to clear out your bank account to get yourself one.

The Spark 7P will be available in all authorised retail stores across Nigeria at a recommended retail price of ₦60,900 and ₦68,800 for the 64GB and 128GB variants respectively. The sleek device comes in Magnet Black, Alps Blue, Spruce Green and Summer Mojito colours.

What’s more, you can pre-order yours and get a free TECNO Wristband worth 7,500 Naira and a chance to win 1,000,000 Naira via a raffle draw, as well as other items such as Washing machines, TVs and Rechargeable fans.

Sounds too good to be true? Go ahead and check out TECNO’s official Instagram and Twitter pages to catch up on all the details yourself!