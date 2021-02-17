TECNO’s Blue Valentine delivered on its generous promises

For some weird reason, this year’s Valentine came with a bigger buzz than it usually does. Everyone everywhere was talking about Valentine days before it actually arrived; what they would get, what they shouldn’t be given, whether or not they were going to get anything.

Without a doubt, Valentine’s day is a big deal all over the world. It is a day for lovers to celebrate and flaunt their love while the singles offered up numerous “God when” petitions.

No wonder brands worth their salts joined their fans in marking the day.

This year, TECNO played the ultimate lover to its fans, serenading them with lots of gifts and cash to the tune of 2 Million.

The smartphone brand called for Nigerian couples in romantic relationships to tell their love stories. Nigerians from all over heeded that call wonderfully. Numerous couples shared beautiful stories that made us smile sweetly. They recorded interactive videos with their partners telling us how old their love journey is, their experiences, and the things they admire in each other. Some of the couples posted pictures instead, writing the details of their love journey as captions.

All the couples posted their videos/pictures on the brand’s social media pages using the hashtag #TECNOBlueValentine.

Genuine stories were picked daily across the brand’s social media platforms. The couples with those stories won the New TECNO Buds 1 Bluetooth wireless earpiece. That isn’t even all at all!

2 lucky couples won a grand prize of 2 Million Naira Couple-Anniversary reward! Yes. And all they did was visit any of the brand’s recommended retail stores nationwide to buy any Camon 16 series smartphone or the Spark 5 Pro.

To put the icing on this magnanimous cake, Ex BBN Housemates Ozo and Mercy were at one of TECNO’s authorities stores, spending quality time with TECNO fans and raising the excitement to the roof.

At the end, Osho Ganiyat Kofo and Gift Ajirioghene Efeteha emerged as the lucky winners, winning for themselves and their partners gifts and cash to the tune of 1 Million Naira each.

Following the brand’s track record, TECNO always seizes every opportunity to make an unforgettable impact on Nigerians. Thanks to TECNO, all these couples, will never forget this Valentine.

We say a big congratulations to them and hope that their love never dies.