TECNO launches the Phantom X in an exquisite event

The Phantom X launch happened on the 1st of July. And it was the crème de la creme event of the year.

TECNO announced weeks ago that the brand will be stepping into new heights with the launch of its high-end sub-brand, PHANTOM, a premium brand committed to bringing users bold and extraordinary innovations in design, technology, and complete user experience.

From Left to right: Vincent Uzoegbu, PR Communications and Media Manager, TECNO Mobile, West Africa Region; Chidi Okonkwo, General Manager, TECNO Mobile Nigeria; Seun Badmus, Integrated Marketing Communications Manager, TECNO Mobile Nigeria; Tobi Ayeni, Content Creator and Founder, MissTechy, at the unveiling of the Phantom X

At the launch, TECNO made that pristine clear. The elegant Phantom X smartphone was ushered into the market with redefined glamour and glitz, spelling it out without mincing words that the Phantom X will indeed deliver on its promise to empower users to feel their extraordinary best throughout all their special moments in life.

The TECNO Phantom X Launch was attended by the favourites of our favourites. The celebrities, who had all received an invite box that contained the Phantom X smartphone, graced the blue carpet with their dazzling personalities and high praise for the extraordinary device.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde







Bovi and Tuface Idibia enjoying hands-on experience with the Phantom X

Celebrity guests, Linda Ikeji, Peter Okoye (Mr P.) and Mercy Johnson

D’Banj , Mercy Johnson having a selfie moment with the Phantom X



The audience was serenaded by a great orchestra band, a beautiful dance presentation, great cuisine and drinks such as the Phantom cocktail in the choicest location in Lagos; the Hardrock Café.

“We’re proud to introduce the all-new PHANTOM X. It is an extraordinary beginning that encompasses TECNO’s vision, encapsulating and reframed for a new audience of more demanding consumers,” said Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO, “PHANTOM X isn’t just an innovative high-end smartphone; it empowers the modern extraordinary individuals’ way of life-being bold to reject the ordinary, always striving for success and with the ambition to achieve new heights. Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through PHANTOM X.”

The combination of the device’s 50MP Ultra-Night camera and the industry’s leading 1/1.3 super large sensor, 48MP Ultra-Clear Selfie camera with 105°Ultra-Wide-angle, not to mention the AI-assisted Super Night Mode and 50mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance.

Powered by a 4700mAh, 256G+8G large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.6 system, PHANTOM X empowers and supports every experience of users’ life and work.

Without a doubt, TECNO is indeed establishing itself as a brand that is bent on making an indelible mark in the world and inspiring its users to do exactly the same.

To watch all the fun yourself, click on this link.