TECNO furthers its globalization strategy by announcing internationally renowned actor Chris Evans as its brand ambassador

The signing of Chris Evans has intensified TECNO’s globalization strategy by breaking up the soil in more global emerging markets and to be the leader in these markets.

TECNO, a global leading premium smartphone brand, has announced its new brand ambassador, Chris Evans. This signing has intensified TECNO’s determination of globalization allowing them to break into emerging markets around the world to become a leader in those areas. As the brand continues to grow on the world stage, TECNO now finds itself competing with major mainstream brands, who will undoubtedly take note of this new partnership.

TECNO Brand Ambassador Chris Evans

Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series of films, the charismatic First Avenger Chris Evans embodies many of the qualities that has been synonymous with TECNO, especially the essence of breaking every difficulty and doing it consistently to achieve final success. The spirit of ceaselessly striving for excellence represented by Chris Evans in his career pursuit perfectly upholds TECNO’s brand motto ‘young at heart’ and the resolve to stop at nothing to achieve excellence in emerging markets globally. The Hollywood internationalization and elegant fashion temperament embodied by Chris Evans, also reflects TECNO’s constantly upgraded product design and qualities, which is increasingly elegant, energetic, durable and constantly pioneering.

results in its globalization by strengthening its technology innovation, stylish design, detailed elegant taste, professionalphotography experience as well as its worldwide partner network. The industry has witnessed TECNO’s solid achievements in mobile photography by its bagging of the championship after competing with the world’s best minds in its first match at theLook In Person (LIP) competition at Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) 2020 in Track 5: Dark Complexion Portrait Segmentation Challenge. In the latest report by industry leading research institution, Counterpoint, TECNO is also recognized as one of the few brands that have made break-throughs in AI-enhanced mobile photography and videography. TECNO’sexcellent photographic performance has also led the brand to earning distinctions at the Guinness World Records 2020 with the largest flip book shot by its pioneer photography product line, the CAMON series and also at the Internationale FunkausstellungBerlin (IFA) with “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award 2020”.

TECNO’s increasing market share also speaks loudly for its globalization footprint. In 2020, TECNO led the industry through a tough year, where brands took a hit in terms of smartphone sales. According to global market intelligence company IDC, TECNO sales volume exceeded 25 million units, up 45%, and revenue exceeded 15 billion, up 38% YoY in 2020. TECNO’s India smartphone sales, increased more than 200% YoY, topped 5 million units in 2020, breaking its own sales growth record. There seems to be nothing stopping the upcoming brand from breaking new grounds and achieving new heights.

From the perspective of trend analysis, the future holds great promise for TECNO, as further exhilarating steps are anticipated. TECNO has been committed to strengthening its R&D investments and layout in intelligent applications, intelligent connected devices, and building an intelligent ecosystem integrating hardware and software. In 2020, TECNO’s Research and Development investment increased by about 30% year on year. The sky is the limit if TECNO continues in its trajectory of gaining greater market share. Now, together with Evans, TECNO with its four reputable product lines will stand out in the global market as a new shining super star. TECNO’s wildly popular CAMON series is set to release the CAMON 17 within the next few days, setting the market and consumer ablaze with chatter on upcoming features and innovations. TECNO CAMON series have been well-known by the excellent photography experience and have been recognized by numbers of international media and industry professionals.