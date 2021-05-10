TB Joshua: Nigeria won’t break up, Buhari plans Sallah celebration in Villa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

TB Joshua: Nigeria won’t break up

Popular Nigerian Minister, Prophet TB Joshua, has declared in a video, that Nigeria will break up despite all the demand calling for a split – The Nation reports

In the video, the overseer of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), predicted that Nigeria would be covered by a cloud of “crisis, murder, killings, destruction” but would not break up.

“Nothing will happen to Nigeria. Nigeria will remain one,”

Buhari plans Sallah celebration in Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he would not receive Sallah homage as part of activities marking the end of Ramadan – The Punch reports

The President also asked that religious, community and political leaders, who pay him traditional Sallah homage should be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari to mark Eid in the Villa, plans modest celebration at home,’ on Sunday, 9th May.

Mbaka apologises to Catholic Church over mistakes

Ejike Mbaka, The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has apologised to the Catholic church over his ‘mistakes’ in recent times – The Cable reports

The Minister, delivering a sermon on Sunday, 9th May, asked Callistus Onaga, bishop of Enugu Diocese, to forgive him and his followers for their performances which rubbed off negatively on the church.

“I can’t disobey the church — who am I? How can somebody who has been serving the church for 25 years come out to begin to fight the same church. Everything in my life is for the church,” he said in the sermon.

Army: 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists nabbed in Kano

The Nigerian Army has stated that troops of 3 Brigade Kano have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, 8th May – The Guardian reports

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, The Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“The general public especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation. The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace-loving people of Kano state to maintain a high level of vigilance and continue to report the suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action,” he said.

16 police officers killed in Nigeria last week

Targeted attacks on police officers continued in some parts of Nigeria last week which led to the death of, at least, 16 police officers – Premium Times reports

A report by the publication reveals that the 16 officers were slain in attacks on four different police stations across the South-east and South-south regions of Nigeria. These regions have in the past few weeks witnessed targeted attacks on security officials and facilities.