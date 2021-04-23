Superboy Cheque and Fireboy DML are unstoppable in the video for ‘History’

Cheque History

About two weeks ago, fast-rising singer-rapper Superboy Cheque featured Fireboy DML on History, his first song of the year and produced by talented beatmaker Andyr. History finds a way of accomodating the sonic styles of both artistes without being overstuffed. Now, Cheque has released the video which plays into the theme of gang rivalry.

Narratively, Cheque and Fireboy DML are occasionally attacked by a rival group, reinforcing the song’s message about encountering obstacles. The song and the video fits into the reality bubble of Cheque and Fireboy as rising artistes. When Cheque is gun downed on the road by an opposing gang member, he simply waits it out and gets up, unscathed, arguably a metaphor for staying focused in the music game.

Cheque hit the mainstream recognition with carefree single Zoom in 2019, off his sophomore project Razor. Much was the impact of the song that it received a Davido and Wale remix. Signed to Phyno’s record label Penthauz Music, Cheque has been building momentum with single after single, even jumping on the Kizz Daniel #FuckYouChallenge.

Watch the video of History below

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo April 20, 2021

Ogranya makes observations on the hook up scene with new single ‘Rendezvous’

Fresh off from releasing his bouncy, club-inspired EP Treasure, Ogranya’s latest single Rendezvous is still as sonically uncompromising as one ...

Bernard Dayo April 17, 2021

Discover the sonic world of singer-producer Jess ETA

”Abuja is budding with talents of different forms. The music scene has alot of potential to produce tons of top ...

Bernard Dayo April 16, 2021

Merry-Lynn returns with personal clarity on new single ‘Runaway’

Off her sophomore EP Runaway forthcoming this year, emerging soul singer-songwriter Merry-Lynn has released the lead single of the same ...

Bernard Dayo April 10, 2021

Dara Blaxx on her debut EP ‘Arrhythmia’ and making music at her own pace

Last month saw emerging RnB and soul singer, Dara Blaxx, release her debut EP Arrhythmia, which spins tales of vulnerability, ...

Bernard Dayo April 8, 2021

Cheque returns with new single ‘History’ featuring Fireboy DML

His first single of the year

Bernard Dayo April 3, 2021

Remy Baggins on making music and getting inspiration from anime

Arriving the music scene with his debut mixtape VIV in 2016, Remy Baggins has always expressed a duality in singing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail