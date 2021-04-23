Superboy Cheque and Fireboy DML are unstoppable in the video for ‘History’

About two weeks ago, fast-rising singer-rapper Superboy Cheque featured Fireboy DML on History, his first song of the year and produced by talented beatmaker Andyr. History finds a way of accomodating the sonic styles of both artistes without being overstuffed. Now, Cheque has released the video which plays into the theme of gang rivalry.

Narratively, Cheque and Fireboy DML are occasionally attacked by a rival group, reinforcing the song’s message about encountering obstacles. The song and the video fits into the reality bubble of Cheque and Fireboy as rising artistes. When Cheque is gun downed on the road by an opposing gang member, he simply waits it out and gets up, unscathed, arguably a metaphor for staying focused in the music game.

Cheque hit the mainstream recognition with carefree single Zoom in 2019, off his sophomore project Razor. Much was the impact of the song that it received a Davido and Wale remix. Signed to Phyno’s record label Penthauz Music, Cheque has been building momentum with single after single, even jumping on the Kizz Daniel #FuckYouChallenge.

Watch the video of History below