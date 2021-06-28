Super TV CEO: Family threatens suit, Femi Gbajabiamila advocates Social Media regulation | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Super TV CEO: Family threatens suit

The family of Usifo Ataga, the murdered Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, has urged anyone with useful information about his death to approach the police and share such with them – The Punch reports

Mr Usifo was allegedly murdered by a 21-year-old undergraduate at the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu. The duo reportedly lodged in a service apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos and the corpse of the latter was discovered in the room the next day after the lady had fled.

The family, in a statement issued by the deceased’s brother, Isi, that Chindima’s story was not adding up and urged anyone with information on the incident to approach the police instead of hiding behind online posts.

Femi Gbajabiamila advocates Social Media regulation

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that social media must be regulated to protect every citizen of the country against its negative sides – The Cable reports

According to the speaker, everything in life ought to be regulated with social media being one of the most potent instruments that needs regulation. Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed this during a Channels Television interview on Sunday, 27th June.

“Like everything in life, there has to be regulation. We know that social media is perhaps the most potent instrument that can be used for good and can be used for the negative. We welcome the good. We must not paper over the bad or the evil. That is my position about social media regulation. We must strike a balance, where peoples’ rights to speech are not infringed upon but where your rights to speech ends or begins, it is where my own rights or next person’s rights to protection begins,” he said.

Kano to pay NECO fees for 10,400 indigent students

The Kano State Government has charged its 44 local governments to pay the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination fees for 10,400 indigent students – The Guardian reports

Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garo, The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, disclosed this through his Public Relations Officer, Farouq Ghali-Masanawa, in a statement on Sunday, 27th June.

Sule-Garo also added that the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje directed each of the eight metropolitan local governments to settle examination fees of 400 less privileged students.

Buhari responds to Niger Delta Avengers threatening to attack oil installations

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to a recent threat by a militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, to cause instability in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region by attacking Nigeria’s oil installations – Premium Times reports

The president, in a statement through his spokesperson, described these threats on Sunday, 27th June, as “curious.”

“It is curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the Presidential Villa, and the germane issues had been responded to, especially call for restructuring of the Federation, and the inauguration of a Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina said in a statement.

Siasia laments Nigeria’s poor welfare towards him

Former Super Eagles player and Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has alleged that the Federal Government abandons legends like him in their time of need – The Nation reports

Siasia disclosed that despite his sacrifices, the now 53-year-old believes he is not getting what he deserves and has been neglected by his country.

“I am a legend, I have played, broke my leg for this country, and also coached. If I played for America – yes I have an American passport but I played for Nigeria – if I was like Michael Jordan, [the American government] would take it upon themselves. The Nigerian government has not done well when it comes to my case,” Siasia said.