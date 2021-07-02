Sunday Igboho: ‘Extend same language and energy to bandits’ | The #YNaijaCover

The Nigerian media space has been turned into some form of amphitheatre in the last one week. With the arrest and re-arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu; Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) nearly four years after he jumped bail and fled the country, it appeared like that was enough drama for the week.

This development was however followed with a raid of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo‘s Ibadan home by a joint team of security operatives, at about 1:34 am on Thursday.

According to a Department of State Services (DSS) Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, who addressed the press on behalf of the Service; the operatives carried out the raid after an intelligence report confirmed that arms were stockpiled in the house.



Afunanya noted that Igboho escaped, thirteen of his men were arrested and taken to Abuja and two killed after about an hour of gun exchange with security operatives; adding that arms, ammunition, charms among other items, were recovered from the house. Igboho was thereafter declared wanted and urged to turn himself in to the security agencies.



Nigerians, most of whom were taken by surprise have continued to express divergent views about the operations with many questioning the method employed rather than invite the ‘freedom fighter’ for questioning. As with reactions to the IPOB leader’s re-arrest, majority of citizens continue to insist that the same energy mustn’t end with Separatists like Igboho and Kanu, but the merciless bandits and criminal herders terrorising hapless citizens across the country.



