Stunning trailer for highly anticipated movie Eyimofe is released ahead of cinema debut on 23rd April

GDN Studios, part of The Guardian Group, has released a moving trailer for its debut film Eyimofe (This is My Desire), ahead of its Lagos premiere on Sunday 18th April and cinema release on Friday 23rd April. The trailer is available here.

Ever since a teaser for the film dropped in March, film fans have been yearning for a closer look at why Eyimofe has received rave reviews from audiences at international festivals, film critics and industry media. The new trailer shows highly emotional scenes, as the main characters explore dubious ways to escape the hardship of their lives in Nigeria. The beautiful cinematography, shot on 16mm film, captures the harshness of the environment, contrasting with the raw emotions expressed by a superb cast.

Eyimofe traces the parallel lives of Mofe, a long-suffering electrician and part-time security guard, and Rosa, a struggling hairdresser and bartender, both trying to navigate illegal ways of fleeing the country. It has been screened at over twenty major festivals, including the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival 2020, the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival, and the American Film Institute (AFI) Film Festival; and has won awards at the São Paulo International Film Festival (Brazil) and the Torino Film Festival (Italy).

The premiere of Eyimofe (This is My Desire) takes place on Sunday 18th April at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, and opens in cinemas on Friday 23rd April in selected cinemas across Nigeria. For further information, visit www.eyimofe.film.

The grand Nigeria premiere of GDN Studios latest movie release, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), which was welcomed with global reception held at the Ebony Life Place Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. The highly anticipated event, which comes ahead of its cinematic release on 23 April commenced with a bevy of celebrities, fashionistas, Nollywood aficionados, HNI’s and dignitaries striking poses on the red carpet.

The movie premiere affirmed a colossal win for Nigeria’s burgeoning creative industry, which had gone largely digital. The halls of the facility which contained journalists, photographers, and a host of entertainment workers were met with excitement that the widely travelled movie has finally returned home.

Observing strict COVID-19 protocols, the guests trooped in at about 5:00 pm, making their way to the red carpet, some of which includes; Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, and his wife, Wanda, Toke Alex-Ibru, Gabriel Ibru, and Ebuba Ibru.

Other notable personalities include; Joke Sylva, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi and wife Sade Ogunbiyi, Mo Abudu, Patrick Doyle, Dr. Reuben Abati, Taiwo-Ajayi Lycett, Abel Neering, Janneke Neering, Prince Efe, and Claire Omatseye, Sujimoto, Denrele Edun, Kunle Afolayan, Bose Ogulu (Mama Burna) Mudi, and Mahmood Ali-Balogun were some of the people who glammed up the red carpet at the premiere in Lagos.

The expatriate community was well represented. The excitement and joy of having the Nigerian premiere were boldly written as the Executive Producers of the film, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, and Toke Alex-Ibru, welcomed guests to the show.

The executive producer, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, said she is very excited that the Nigerian premiere is finally taking place. She said: “We have been waiting for this to happen. It was first premiered in Berlin last year. It is a special evening for us, for me, in particular.”

Speaking on the film’s message, she said: “It is a personal choice, despite many options available, especially to the central characters, they, in the face of difficult times in a country blessed with milk and honey, decided to remain at home.”

The scriptwriter, and co-director, Chuko Esiri expressed his happiness that the film has finally come home. His words: “This is a homecoming for me.” Esiri said he is amazed at the recognition the film has garnered in the last year.

Veteran actress, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, in her statement believes such a film, and like other genres of entertainment, are good tools for reorientation. “We have a tool to change the thinking of Nigerian youths in our hands.”

Also speaking, Charles Ukpong, a veteran actor and former secretary-general of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), said the film is essentially a parody of what our nation is. When things are not working well, people seek greener pastures, but then, is there greener pasture anywhere.”

Eyimofe has been recognised among 27 features and 11 short films to audiences nationwide in the MoMA and FLC virtual cinemas, and to New Yorkers at Film at Lincoln Centre, for representing the present and anticipating the future of cinema.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) is a two-chapter film that follows the stories of Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a factory technician, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores.

Presented by The Guardian Studio (GDN Studios), directed by twin brothers, Arie and Chuko Esiri, and produced by Melissa Adeyemo, the film was funded entirely in Nigeria, shot on 16mm, and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos. Executive Producers include Maiden Alex-Ibru, Toke Alex-Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele, and Ifeoma Esiri.

Eyimofe will be available in cinemas nationwide from the 23rd April 2021.