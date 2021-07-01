Staying longer after a hookup, Arewa Twitter and Porn | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Turn up the volume!
2.
Wahala be like room 306
3.
Gbas Gbos!
4.
Lol… Savings 101
5.
Lol… What is this!!!
6.
Lol… Wahala for fine people
7.
Lol…
8.
Omg… What is this!!
9.
E for energy!
10.
This is Nigeria!!!!
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply