Staying longer after a hookup, Arewa Twitter and Porn | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

People who don't fucking know when to leave after a hookup are the absolute worst. pic.twitter.com/MVAYBvGbLP — I can't hear you over the sound of Solar Power (@PettyMuse) July 1, 2021

Turn up the volume!

2.

By the way, Hisbah banning boutiques & tailors from displaying mannequins in Kano, it won’t stop Adamu Garba or Waspapin from watching all the porn downloaded on their phones. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 1, 2021

Wahala be like room 306

3.

You that took your plates to the kitchen after eating in a restaurant (and probably washed it) because the man said he wanted a down to earth girl? 👀 https://t.co/rv7CdGFZTm — AGỤ Senior Man (@Kena_Ewuru) July 1, 2021

Gbas Gbos!

4.

Dating a girl with flat tummy is very important, they don’t eat too much. — Shola (@thedopejayy) July 1, 2021

Lol… Savings 101

5.

Currently at my sugar mummy's house trying on her husband's shoes pic.twitter.com/mj6cINKIjw — Bidemi ☠︎︎𖨆 (@bidemitweets) July 1, 2021

Lol… What is this!!!

6.

Multitasking is so hard… Urgh! https://t.co/AhMT60ulFc — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) July 1, 2021

Lol… Wahala for fine people

7.

I’m not fine and I don’t have sense. Wassup? — Deacon Tolu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) July 1, 2021

Lol…

8.

There are only four genders: Girlboss, Toxic Masculinity, Yass Queen, and Bros B4 Hoes. — J 🐉 C (@thDRAGnrebOrN) July 1, 2021

Omg… What is this!!

9.

Joke's on y'all, every month is pride month — Money Can't Buy Class Struggle ☭ (@_KunleAjao) July 1, 2021

E for energy!

10.

This is Nigeria!!!!