Staying faithful to your New Year Resolutions, Thieves on strike | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Which GENDER can apologize, swear, kneel down, cry out blood, even faint and still be LYING??😩😩😜 — Tåštÿ 🍬🇺🇸 (@Prettydoreen_) May 6, 2021

How to spell out men without saying it.

2.

You and your bf are not even engaged but another girl don collect your bf with twitter engagement — ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕢𝕦𝕖 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@_N0sferatul) May 6, 2021

Lol. What is this tweet?

3.

Desmond Elliot will just wake up and decide to cause traffic ear and dear, sigh — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒 ❼🌍 (@krisayyor) May 6, 2021

Again today?

4.

i miss being a fine boy — maybe smada? (@SuperSmada) May 6, 2021

Sepa?

5.

How far with the new year resolution[s] you made on the 1st day of January 2021 or should i mind my business 😂🤔😏? — 👸cyntysteph💦 (@cyntysteph) May 6, 2021

Mind your business o

6.

Be honest

Can you marry someone whose parent is mad? — Christina (@ChrissieJide) May 6, 2021

Lol… what is this tweet?

7.

No robbery in the entire Lagos yesterday night, all the robbers were celebrating winning a semi final clash 🌚 — Iyawo Bruno Fernandes ♛ (@ayo_olah) May 6, 2021

Lol.

8.

Your Sugar daddy is someone's husband. You give him flowers he repackages them and gives them to his wife,his wife repackages and gives them to her sugar boy, her sugar boy is your boyfriend. Now you are holding flowers you bought by yourself thinking "these looks farmiliar" — WYSEKNIGH〒 D' FIGMAN 🔰 (@Onimicee_) May 6, 2021

Movie idea? Netflix?

9.

Nothing hurts more than watching an interesting movie with someone that talks alot 😔 — L Y D O N 🦁 (@Shayor19) May 6, 2021

Accurate!

10.

If she opens her mouth to drink water 🚩🚩 — 𝕄𝔼𝕂𝔸💜🦅 (@MekaWrights) May 6, 2021

Wait what?