Star-studded Season 13 of Wild ‘N Out to include appearances by Doja Cat, Akon, Nene Leakes, Wiz Khalifa and many more

Nick Cannon’s popular hit comedy sketch series Wild ‘N Out is back on MTV Base. This comes after the show was paused in 2020. Fans can look forward to Cannon as he leads a team of comedians against a celebrity-led squad in games featuring boasts and burns, ending in a freestyle rap battle for the wild ‘n out championship belt. Be sure to catch Season 13 of Wild ‘N Out exclusively on MTV Base (DSTV Ch. 322, GOtv Ch. 72) on Sunday, 21 March at 21:00 WAT.

The season premiere will feature celebrities battling it out for the championship belt. In the premiere episode, Nick Cannon and stand-up comedian, philosopher & recording artist Lil Duval battle it out in games: Got Damned, Hood Jepoardy, Who’s On The Pole, and the Wildstyle battle. Lil Duval also performs on the show. 

Viewers can look forward to a star-studded season 13 of Wild ‘N Out that will include TV, Hip hop and music royalty. Celebrity guest appearances will be made by the likes of Doja Cat, Nene Leakes, Akon, Soulja Boy, Wiz Khalifa, Diggy Simmons, Swizz Beats, Kash Doll, ASAP Ferg and many more all battling it out for the top prize. 

Join Wild ‘N Out as it makes its highly anticipated return, exclusively on MTV Base (DSTV Ch. 322, GOtv Ch. 72) on Thursday 18 March at 21:30 CAT. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor March 17, 2021

OPPO Launches Reno5 & Reno5 F in Nigeria

OPPO is unveiling two new models in the Reno5 Series, with the Reno5 and Reno5 F packing massive improvements over ...

Sponsor March 16, 2021

MTV Base to spotlight the best of upcoming stars with ‘Dripcity’

Africa’s youth entertainment and culture channel, MTV Base will be introducing a new show – Dripcity – every Friday.  Dripcity ...

Editor March 16, 2021

78% of consumers support ‘giveaways’ but does it promote brand loyalty?

In recent times, brands’ marketing strategies have shifted focus from direct sales to relationships and value creation directly linked to ...

Sponsor March 13, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver special remarks during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks during the Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021 on Monday 15 March at 16h30 WAT ...

Sponsor March 11, 2021

Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu launches EbonyLife Creative Academy to improve local film production capacity

The World-class facility offers free courses to both young and established filmmakers in a bid to make Lagos the centre ...

Sponsor March 10, 2021

The 2021 edition of The James Currey Prize for African Literature opens for submissions

The James Currey Prize for African Literature is an annual award for the best-unpublished work of fiction written in English ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail