Star Radler rewards consumers with special makeover and shopping vouchers for Christmas

It’s Christmas and we believe everyone is feeling pumped and ready to create special moments and have super fun with friends, family, especially that exotic cuisine specially prepared to celebrate the season. Did we get your plan right?

We know planning is not the easiest thing to do during the festive period, however, for 10 lucky people, the story is different. Star Radler went the extra mile to raise the excitement with tailored-down plans, all these guys had to do was ‘Show Up’ and they did. You would recall that shortly after Star Radler relaunched with a new look and its new variant, Erica and Elozonam announced a Star Radler Moments Challenge on their social media pages so fans could get the chance to win a Star Radler Makeover for Christmas.

As a young and dynamic brand, Star Radler launched the challenge to encourage creativity and fun among the consumers. All they had to do was show how creative they could be in capturing their favorite moments with Star Radler. In addition, they shared reasons why they deserved to win the special makeover. It was a tough call as there were so many entries, however, only ten lucky people got to celebrate Christmas early with two of their favorite celebrities, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbolu, and of course, Star Radler.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, the winners started off with the ladies opting for trendy hairstyles and fancy nail-dos, while the guys all looked refreshed with the nice and clean haircut. Once they were done getting their hair done, the excited winners took turns in getting a manicure and pedicure care at the popular Kuku’s Hair Salon in Lekki.

Afterward, Star Radler treated them to an exotic Lebanese cuisine at Salma’s Restaurant where one of the winners revealed it was her birthday. To make the moment extra special for her, Elozonam unleashed his musical side with a sweet ‘Happy birthday’ song. Who knew Elozonam had such a lovely voice?

Once dinner was over, everyone took to their IG live for some more Radler moments with the celebrities. To cap it all, they received some trays of Star Radler while one of the winners presented his brand of jean-styled shirts to the celebrities as gifts.  For those who participated and didn’t get to win the makeover and dinner experience with Erica and Elozonam, Star Radler rewarded them with shopping vouchers for Christmas. We bet you wished you participated in the challenge.

Don’t worry, the year is not over yet. First , it was a Radler Moments tour. Now, Star Radler treated consumers to a makeover and dinner with their favorite celebrities. With Erica and Elozonam teaming up for Star Radler, who knows what exciting activity will come up next?

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor December 22, 2020

Get up to 1.5 Million Nira in the Geely pre-sales offer

The all-new GEELY EMGRAND 7; A car that combines a smooth aerodynamic design, comfort, safety and intuitive control is finally ...

Sponsor December 21, 2020

Public Eye: “It’s worse for girls accused of being witches…”- David Etim tells Funmi Iyanda

On Sunday, December 20th, 2020, Funmi discussed the long-standing issue of child witches with the Principal Council, Basic Rights Counsel ...

Sponsor December 21, 2020

Japan supports Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, co-funds N2.95 billion Unconditional Cash Transfer Project to benefit 39,700 Individuals

As part of its support to the coordinated COVID-19 response in Nigeria, the Government of Japan has launched a series of initiatives ...

Sponsor December 18, 2020

#ElectHER at one: ‘A New Agender’

It has been one year since ElectHER launched in December 2019 with the goal of bridging inequality gaps in Nigerian politics ...

Sponsor December 17, 2020

#SaveOurFuture needs to be taken to the streets or it is just another hashtag

Where do you begin to make demands with this current administration? Before you close the conversation on insecurity, unemployment cries ...

Op-Ed Editor December 17, 2020

What’s all the fuss about Detty December?

Amid all the rancour, it is interesting that Nigerians still find a way to have fun. No wonder the country ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail