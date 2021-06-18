Sports Minister, Sunday Dare hosts 2021 MSG Gold Medalists in Special Celebratory Breakfast

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare, treated gold medalists that emerged from the 2021 edition of the Maltina School Games to a special breakfast event on Thursday, June 17 2021.

The celebratory breakfast which was held at Abora and Mazonia Suite, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, doubles as the closing ceremony for the Maltina School Games 2021 which took place across Bauchi, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The event is aimed at recognising and celebrating top athletes that emerged in this year’s edition of the Games from the different participating schools across Lagos State.

“For the past few years, the Maltina School Games has enriched and revived the dying national sport culture of our nation. The reception each edition has received is testament to the need that exists in Nigeria’s sport ecosystem and we are truly honored to be at the forefront, ensuring this need is met.” Senior Brand Manager, Elohor Olumide-Awe said while speaking at the event.

The Honourable Minister also applauded the brand for their immense contribution to school sports development in the country.

“Indeed, the Maltina School Games has achieved what has been the need of the hour and that is to keep the spirit of sportsmanship alive in Nigeria. They have not only achieved this, but have exceeded our expectations. Today, School Sports is back because of the Maltina School Games,” he said.

Political office holders and dignitaries in attendance at the Special Breakfast event were; NSSF President, Mrs Olabisi Joseph; DG Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, prominent members of the Nigerian Breweries, amongst others.

Through several innovative initiatives such as the Maltina School Games, Maltina has consistently delivered on its promise of happiness to Nigeria’s young people, by rewarding excellence in sportsmanship, academics and creativity.