Southern Governors to meet Buhari after France visit, Asisat Oshoala makes history with Barcelona win | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Southern Governors to meet Buhari after France visit

Southern governors are set to meet with President, Muhammadu Buhari after his return from France – Punch reports

According to the publication, a source in the Southern Governors’ Forum had disclosed that arrangements were being made for the governors to present their resolutions at their meeting in Asaba, Delta.

Asisat Oshoala makes history with Barcelona win

Nigerian footballer, Asisat Oshoala, has won the Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona Femeni after reducing Chelsea in a 4-0 in the final on Sunday, 16th May – The Cable reports

The win will be the first Champions League title for Barcelona Femeni and Oshoala will be the first African woman to win the trophy.

Sunday Igboho threatens to disrupt elections in South-west

Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Saturday, threatened to disrupt the 2023 general elections in Southwestern states of Nigeria – Premium Times report

Sunday Igboho disclosed this in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, during a Yoruba Nation rally, where participants called for a break away from the country.

“I can’t be cowed or intimidated. They said I would be arrested. Who would dare do that? We are no longer part of Nigeria. We won’t have anything to do with them again,” he said.

Federal Government to meet resident doctors over hazard allowance review

Resident doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) will meet with the federal government on June 1, for the review of hazard allowance for health workers – The Nation reports

Resident doctors across the country began an indefinite strike on April 1, following the expiration of a 60-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government on January 25 for the payment of arrears of salaries of house officers, review of hazard allowance, among other demands.

Nigeria must grow in unity – Atiku

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, 16th May, stated that Nigeria’s unity, stretched to a new frontier and should never go back to its original dimension – The Guardian reports

Abubakar disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja where he said that Nigerians must grow in unity, grow in community and must blow away disunity.