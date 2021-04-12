South-east governors establish joint security outfit, Hijab: Kwara directs 10 closed mission schools to resume today | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

South-east governors establish joint security outfit

Governors in Southeast Nigeria have announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ – The Cable reports

The announcement was made in a communique issued after a meeting held by the governors in Owerri, Imo capital, on Sunday, 11th April.

Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, who addressed journalists on behalf of the governors, said the establishment of the outfit is part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the region.

“The political leadership in the south-east has resolved to bring together all the arsenals at their command, as one united zone, to fight and flush out criminals and terrorist from the zone,” Umahi said.

Hijab: Kwara directs 10 closed mission schools to resume today

Kwara State Government on Sunday, 11th April, directed students of the 10 mission schools affected by the hijab crisis in the state to return to their academic programme from today, Monday, 12th of April – The Punch reports

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, in a statement, disclosed that the 10 affected schools should resume from the ongoing vacation to cover the academic activities lost during the period of the crisis.

She also revealed that other schools not involved in the crisis would reopen on Monday, 26th of April.

Sultan urges Muslim to look out for The Ramadan Moon today

The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on Sunday, 11th April, directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the Moon of Ramadan 1442AH from today, Monday, 12th April – The Nation reports

The Sultan gave the directive in a statement issued by the Director Administration, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Zubairu Usman-Ugwu.

Woman loses pregnancy to police brutality in Rivers

Mrs Joy Godstime Ihunwo, who was alleged to have been brutalised by operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of Rivers Police Command, has reportedly lost her two-month pregnancy – The Guardian reports

A scanned result conducted by a diagnostic centre in Igboukwu, D/Line, Port Harcourt, on April 10, 2021, revealed a miscarriage at eight weeks.

Displaying the result to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Mrs IhunwO urged the human rights community and well-meaning Nigerians to help her secure justice.

Boxing: Efe Ajagba records another massive knockout victory

Efe Ajagba, a Nigerian heavyweight boxer, has landed another knockout victory to his list of achievement and is already creating a niche for himself in the elite by winning his category in a brutal way – Premium Times reports

Ajagba sent yet another signal to the division with one of the most unmerciful, one-punch knockouts boxing has seen in recent years.

The undefeated 26-year-old humiliated his opponent Brian Smith in a three-round knockout that has stunned the boxing world and the video has since gone viral.