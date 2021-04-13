“Someone said I slept with the wife of the man who helped my career” – Perruzi shared #WithChude

On the latest episode of #WithChude, sensational Nigerian music artist, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Perruzi, opened up to host Chude Jideonwo, about how he was able to give his new single the publicity it needed despite the shocking news of his mother’s death, his unexpected 2baba and Gaaga collaboration, and the unfounded social media speculation about his affair with Chioma.

Amid mourning his beloved mother who had died just two days after the release of his hit single, ‘For your pocket’, Peruzzi explained to Chude that having his team handle the song’s publicity afforded him the time he needed to grieve.

I had just dropped ‘For your Pocket’, and then my mum died two days after. I had to take my time to cry but at the same time try to hide from my guys because we were already tweeting about the release of the new song, and I did not want them to stop. After a while, I had to tell them to allow me when it’s time to cry, and I would not disturb them, but whatever they did, they should not stop tweeting about it. I would go into the shower and cry, allow the water to wash away the pain, but once I was out, it was back to work. It was at that time that Davido posted my song on Snapchat, and that gave my career the boost it needed,” he said.

The musician went on to tell the story of how he got featured in the song that shook the Nigerian music industry in 2018. “Gaaga called me one morning, [saying] that we should vibe in the studio and that 2Baba was going to be there as well, and I said okay. I had already planned everything I would tell 2Baba because I had not met him before that time. When I got there, everything I planned on telling him was what he was telling me. He was bowing his head to me, and I was confused. I just kept saying, don’t do this to me; you are 2 Baba. What he did that day, I will never forget. We released the video, and it scattered Nigeria. Amaka gave me that older and more mature-minded audience. It was a song everyone could relate to, and it skyrocketed my career.”

As one who is not new to rumours, Perruzi still gets shocked once in a while when absurd stories are shared on social media. Speaking on the most interesting one he has heard so far, Perruzisaid, “Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? Even if you hate me, what did Davido do to you? So right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.

As one of Nigeria’s rising superstars with back-to-back hits, Perruzi continues to ride on the wings of his rich network and his exceptional talent. 

This is the link to a part of the interview.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV at 5 pm and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm. 

An extended play podcast is up on Spotify, iTunes, among other podcast platforms, every Wednesday at 10:00 am. Everyone can join the conversations.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor April 13, 2021

“We can’t afford not to use our platforms for change” | Youth Summit rallies young Nigerians for Good Governance

Nigerian creative industry and social media “influencers” have resolved to increase their engagement with governance, politics and public policy in ...

Op-Ed Editor April 7, 2021

“I respect the institution of marriage, but I won’t rush in to please the public” – Actress Rita Dominic tells #WithChude

This week’s episode of #WithChude featured a candid conversation with one of Nigeria’s finest actresses, Rita Dominic, who shared with ...

Op-Ed Editor April 1, 2021

‘Something died in me when my father died’ – Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde reveals on #WithChude

The latest episode of #WithChude, saw Nigerian veteran actress, singer, philanthropist, and Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, Omotola ...

Editor March 23, 2021

“I was watching my father’s funeral while recording Dad’s Song” – Teniola Apata discusses losing loved ones, debut album and more #WithChude

This week’s episode of #WithChude showed a different side to the award-winning artiste and entertainer Teniola Apata. In this rather ...

Op-Ed Editor March 23, 2021

#YWomenRoundTable Conversations powered by Knorr: Women need to create a culture that they are most comfortable in

It is no news that women all over the world are being celebrated in the month of March. Where for ...

Op-Ed Editor March 22, 2021

Rubbin’ Minds’ #IWMSpecial powered by Lipton: The duty is on each of us to fight against sexual and gender-based violence

In a room of 10 Nigerian women, at least 3 have experienced some form of sexual abuse by the age ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail