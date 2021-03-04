Soldier commits suicide in Bauchi, Army declares 12 officers, 89 soldiers wanted for fleeing warfront | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Soldier commits suicide in Bauchi

A soldier with the Nigerian army school of armour in Bauchi has claimed his life according to a military source – The Cable reports

According to the military source, the soldier, identified as Bello Useni, was at his duty post at the Obienu barracks in Bauchi, when he suddenly cocked his rifle and shot himself in the stomach.

The incident was said to have happened around 4 pm on Wednesday, 3rd March.

Army declares 12 officers, 89 soldiers wanted for fleeing warfront

The Nigerian Army has declared 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for fleeing the war front in Borno State – Premium Times reports

According to reports, the army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel. Sources also revealed that the soldiers absconded from duty after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, leaving scores of their colleagues dead.

Rohr may drop Musa from AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr may drop his team captain Ahmed Musa from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic later this month – The Punch reports

Musa has been without any local or international club since quitting Saudi side Al Nassr in October 2020.

He has however had the support of his team and coach, Rohr, who invited him for the double-header qualifying games against Sierra Leone in Benin and Freetown respectively last November.

FEC approves N813b for road, water, other projects nationwide

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved the change of scope for the construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway from N155b to N797.2b – The Guardian reports

The FEC also approved a N10.4b fund for the procurement of fire fighting vehicles and equipment for Federal Fire Services and N6b for the provision of potable water in Gokana, Khana, Eleme and Tai, being the four Ogoni council areas of Rivers State.

Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, dies

Veteran radio broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead.

According to reports he died on Wednesday evening after battling Leukaemia and prostate cancer.