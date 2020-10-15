Sleep paralysis | The Daily Vulnerable

by Geraldine Cunha-Herbert

Have you ever woken up some days and look at the state of your life and wonder what happened and how did you end up at the place you are? Sometimes it all just seems like a haze, like a dream or even worst like those sleep paralysis moments where you are aware, but still not in control and you either choose to lay still in your bed and pass the moment or fight and fight until you gain control over your body!

What a fright-filled experience those are right?

Now imagine what it’s like when your entire life is like these endless moments of waking up physically while your mind is still sleeping. Endless moments of feeling like you have no control over your thoughts. Endless moments of having to decide to pass the moment or fight? And if you are a coward – like I used to be – you know the option was not to take control and fight.

However, Carl Jung said it best “Until you make the unconscious conscious it will control your life and you will call it fate”. Oh, how many of these “fate filled” experiences I have had because I have not been taking control of my life. In fact, I was just being tossed here and there with the wind, and I just concluded that this must be my destiny. It was not until I took the bold decision to take control of my choices, the thoughts I entertained, the people I associated with, and the way I spoke to myself. It was not until I took control of every aspect of my life that I began to see a shift in the trajectory of my life.

My question to you is this: are you living in a “sleep paralysis” and will you lay passive or fight to take control of your life?

Geraldine Cunha-Herbert is a passionate and revolutionary Belizean Educator. She is also an advocate for mental and spiritual wellness for women and girls.

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).