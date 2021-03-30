Sinzu’s Trip: President Buhari goes again for medical tourism | The #YNaijaCover

Across many indices, healthcare in Nigeria falls short and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated those problems, signifying a turning point for action in the country. Global citizen, 2020.

If we are going to tell the story of Nigeria’s healthcare system, we will be crying through the story, and be more worried when we realise that political will is invariably absent in the need to change course.

It is the umpteenth time Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, is travelling to the UK for medical tourism. 2020 made it seem like he will continue receiving medical care here in Nigeria, after travelling for more times than we remember. But, we forgot that it was COVID-19 that clipped the wings of the country’s chief medical tourist.

President @MBuhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.



The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.



He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 29, 2021

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the rueful nature of the country’s healthcare system has become more egregious. This has stayed so due to consistent inept and unwilling leadership, made worse by dilapidated health institutions characterised by poor working conditions and incentives. President Buhari’s trip does not indicate any attempt to get it right.

Starting 1970 till date, the country has made three major attempts at sustainable healthcare system through various outlets amongst which include: The Basic Health Services Scheme (BHSS) from 1975 to 1983; the District Health System (DHS) from 1986 to 1992 and the National Primary Healthcare Developing Agency (NPHCDA) from 1992 till date.

But, none of these policy efforts has reached remarkable success at implementation, owing to lack of political commitment that has inspired a lack of financing – amid other numerous troubles the system faces.

Health indicators in Nigeria are some of the worst in Africa. USAID

If we asked for an overhaul of the healthcare system with the aim of achieving a robust healthcare system for Nigerian citizens, we may be asking too much, knowing that political will may still be absent.

Indeed, Nigeria’s health care system lacks the resources to serve its citizens. Yet, the West African nation with the biggest economy in sub-Saharan Africa could take a simple, cost-effective step towards improving health care by leveraging its periodic census to collect information on where scarce resources are most needed. One.org

“Nigeria spends less on health than nearly every country in the world,” a 2018 World Bank study concluded, noting that government health spending in 2016 was just US$11 per citizen.

Total allocation to the health ministry (including statutory allocations) in the 2021 Budget was just 4.4% of the total budget. This is 4% less than the 2020 allocation and also lower than the last 5-year average of 5%.

Nigerians spent $1 billion on foreign medical trips in 2013, probably what inspired his promise to end medical tourism. But, President Buhari broke that promise the minute he gained access to Aso Rock.

In 2016, the BBC reported Dr Osahon Enabulele, vice-president of the Commonwealth Medical Association, saying it was a “national shame” that Buhari went to the UK for treatment when Nigeria had more than 250 ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists, as well as a National Ear Centre.

But, we want to believe a miracle will happen.

Nigeria could follow in the footsteps of developed countries by using census questions to generate data that would help make its healthcare system more efficient.

Nigeria, which has conducted census surveys occasionally since 1962, uses its data to determine the country’s population and to collect basic information about each citizen. The country could use its census to gather more details about citizens’ health.

Also, resources should be adequately allocated and monitored until they get to the appropriate quarters – especially where it is much more needed.

That is one way President Buhari can make it better.