Show up, do the work, get better | The Daily Vulnerable

I once joked with one of our producers that I like interviews where the guest is not that forthcoming.

The reason I like those interviews is that it challenges you to do the work. Sometimes, the guest does the work for you. Other times, the guest makes you do the work.

And I welcome that.

In my interview with her for #WithChude, Niniola kept saying “it’s all about showing up and doing the work”. Regardless of the question, you can see that this is a theme of her life.

“Show up, do the work, get better, and do the work again”.

I’ve been sharing that lesson from my own life for many years, and it is powerful to be reminded about it in the life of this powerful and remarkable young woman.

