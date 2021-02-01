Short film ‘Lizard’ is Nigeria’s only submission at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Lizard

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is currently underway in the US, scheduled for January 28th all through to Febuary 3rd. And with the coronavirus pandemic still unrelenting, it has adapted quite well to the reality, showcasing films, short features and documentaries virtually.

This year, Nigeria’s submission to the festival is the stunning short film Lizard by London-based, Nigerian fillmmaker Akinola Davies Jnr. Lizard tells the story about an 8-year-old girl named Juwon who has an ability to sense danger. When she is kicked out of a Sunday school service in Lagos, she unwittingly witnesses the underbelly in and around a mega church in the city.

There have been decent reviews on the film, set in Lagos in the 90s and stars child actor Pamilerin Ayodeji alongside Osayi Uzamere, Charles Etubiebi and Rita Edward. Davies Jnr took to Instagram to make this announcement about the film’s premiere at the prestigious festival. Tickets can be bought here on the Sundance website.

