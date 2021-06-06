Shocker as 16-year-old Beyoncé bids farewell to #NigerianIdol

On Nigeria Idol this week, the top six contestants were announced and unfortunately for 16-year-old Beyoncé, she was not listed among them.

Young Beyoncé’s elimination came as a surprise, given how large her fanbase seemed. This made the last moments of the show about the most tense we’ve ever experienced since it kicked off.

It is a no brainer that as the show progresses, eliminations would become more intense. The determining factor for a contestant to edge out another becomes thinner than a thread, but a winner must emerge. And for this reason, a lot of fans would have their heart broken following the elimination of their ‘faves.’ This week’s episode was perhaps the first time this fact was exemplified.

The first half of the show revealed that Francis, Comfort and Faith had been saved by the audience, but the second half had on the hot seat; three persons anyone least expected would go home.

Kudos to the producers of the show for doing a good job in intensifying tonight’s eviction, but the possibility of eliminating Beyoncé, Akunna or Kingdom can either make for good TV or a prelude to high blood pressure. Kingdom was saved eventually, leaving Akunna and Beyonce as the last two.

One can honestly say that we shared Akunna’s worries when she thought it was end of the road for her. It was honestly surprising that Nigerians let Akunna’s talent take her past Beyoncé’s fanbase. She was saved and Beyoncé was sent home.

While the decision to save Akunna seemed appropriate, it was sad seeing the young singer go, especially considering that she looked ready to kill her performance tonight. A girl that young; exposed, beautiful and talented is surely destined for great things, and we hope to see her shine bright.