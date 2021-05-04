Shasore: The Commonwealth is a viable trading community for Nigeria, Africa

Undoubtedly, Nigeria will forever be grateful for having a Legal Luminary, historian, writer, arbitrator like the renowned Olasupo Shasore who is highly regarded for always putting Nigeria up for recognition through constant hosting and chairing of local and international events.

Our online platform gathered that Olasupo Shasore who is a former Attorney General of Lagos State and the Chairman Nigeria Advisory Council of the Commonwealth Enterprise Investment Council (CWEIC) has always worked for a great Nigeria.

According to reports, Shasore has hosted and chaired events that did not only put Nigeria on the map but also helped earn Nigeria a revered place in the world of art (writing), history, and most importantly the legal sector.

One of the events hosted by the legal pantheon was the unveiling of the first marker for the Nigerian Commonwealth Walkway 2019, having the Prince of Wales and other dignitaries present.

The Unveiling event happened in partnership with the Deputy High Commissioner, in Lagos state, Nigeria. During the event, Shasore stated “getting the best of everyone for this project will further encourage the Nigerian Walkway Committee to do more for Lagos state and Nigeria”.

Similarly, Shasore who is also a well-sought after arbitrator, consented to chair the Nigeria Advisory council in 2019 to ensure seamless policy evaluation that will bring about social good and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians locally and in the international community.

The Inauguration of the council which had the then newly elected Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu present, was termed unforgettable as the consent of Shasore drew the attention of stakeholders to the council in a positive way.

And most recently, Speaking on the power sector at a webinar in 2020, the Legal Luminary, Shasore gave his stance on whether it is a good idea for Electricity Distribution companies to earn more if they improve the quality and reliability of supply of premium power.

The SAN stated:

“The sector market is over-regulated, under-invested and yet under-commercialized and the flow of independent power projects envisaged hasn’t happened because the electricity distribution companies have been hesitant to accept embedded generation projects. The governments, at both federal and state levels are still key drivers of our economy and need to overcome the fear of getting involved in the market.

I would love to see more state governments getting bolder in the market, delving into projecting delivery, because where private sector money is risk-averse, the government can de-risk the market easily because they are better able to absorb shocks, understand and iron out issues. State governments, in particular, need to understand that they are closer to the populace.”

Reports have it that Shasore’s admonition to the governments at all levels about the power sector, emphasizes his words in one of his books titled “A Platter of Gold”.

Whilst working to advance the economy of Nigeria and Africa using the machinery made available by his chairmanship to smoothen trade and Investment, popular Naomi Campbell expressed delight at how CWEIC under Shasore champions the creation of a viable platform for meaningful engagement between business leaders and the government, even as the council gives new entrepreneurs connections in Nigeria and other nations of the world.

Reacting, Shasore acknowledged, saying that the Commonwealth is a viable trading community for Nigeria and Africa.

In a response to the media on how he is able to put his foot forward for the good of Lagos State and Nigeria at large despite the demands through his works, Shasore asserted that the good of Lagos state is his focus even as he does everything in his professional capacity to boost the image of Nigeria, globally.

Our correspondent reports that Shasore has stood as a thought leader in the legal space in many local and international events advocating for Nigeria’s good, growth and development.