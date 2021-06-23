Sharp Shooter Brighto, Wizkid Grammy Drama | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Wizkid got his Grammy plaque but didn't post it… Where dem take see that short boy abeg? — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) June 23, 2021

Wahala for short people

2.

Some people collect Grammy plaque come start local government tour — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. 🇬🇭 (@kusssman) June 23, 2021

Lol… V for Violence!

3.

Brighto did all that cooking in the house just to serve dorathy meat. — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. 🇬🇭 (@kusssman) June 22, 2021

Sharp shooter!

4.

Abeg if you use blood money invest in crypto abeg go Comot am



People wey you k!ll don Dey haunt all of us o — Cleverly of UK🇬🇧 (@CleverlyAhmed) June 23, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet??

5.

Praise to Ka3na: Let's have a rematch and see if I wouldn't last up to 1 hour during my first round😕😕😂😂💔#BBNaijaLockdownReunion pic.twitter.com/t7TY4OwjwU — Official_Geesticks (@OGeesticks) June 23, 2021

Take your 5 sec tag in peace!

6.

The Buhari government is guilty of #LekkiMassacre, so why won’t they have a Lekki roof at their National Assembly after spending ₦37 billion tax payers’ funds. That roof is an allegory of Nigeria under Buhari. Trillions of Naira spent, yet the economy is leaking!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 22, 2021

It’s the Lekki roof for us…

7.

me choking on my own saliva for no reason pic.twitter.com/k5rEGsmYET — ʀᴇᴍᴢᴇʟ 💫 (@remzel___) June 23, 2021

Lol… Biology!

8.

Bought shares that year it was the rave, it crashed.



Joined Forex before it went mainstream, it wrecked me.



Put money inside MMM after so many people cashed out. It crashed with my money.



Now I’ve joined crypto, and dip still dey dip.



At this point, I think I am the problem. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 22, 2021

Lol…

9.

So Nigerians no dey fuck ? — James C. (@JamesLantern2) June 23, 2021

Spot on!

10.

If them mistakenly send 15million in your bank account, will you return the money back to owner???? — MayorOfYola🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@MayorOfYola) June 23, 2021

Don’t test me!