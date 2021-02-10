Sharing Life Issues, The Late Morning Show, and You & Yaw… Check out the top 10 radio programs in Lagos | From The Masterlist

A major ‘secret’ to effective radio advertising is selecting an airtime slot with a vast and appropriate audience. To get a slot with the most listeners, one needs to watch out for the station’s primetime and most popular programs. We, at The Masterlist, have carefully curated the top ten radio shows right now; perfect for your brand advertisement.

Sharing Life Issues with Chioma BBB: The program, “Sharing Life Issues”, has been a public favourite amongst the public for quite some time now. The show was hosted by the formidable Late Chaz B before he left the station. The segment is currently being hosted by Chioma BBB, from Mondays to Fridays at 7:00 pm on Inspiration FM. The one-hour segment involves listeners calling to share their experiences on various life issues. Audience members have the opportunity to share their challenges and suggest strategies to overcome based on specific experiences.

The Late Morning Show With Toke Makinwa: Toke Makinwa was enlisted as a co-host on Rhythm 93.7 FM’s “The Morning Drive” show which would later serve as her foundation and eventual catalyst to her hosting “The Late Morning Show”. The program holds from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 12 pm. She invites guests and discusses significant issues in society.

The Night Cruise with Kemi Smallzz: Kemi Smallz is an on-air personality, actress, and voice-over artist. She works at Cool 96.9fm and hosts “The Night Cruise” every weekday from 9:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The Morning Drive Show With Iyke Chinke: Rhythm 93.7 FM can boast of a rich audience and their Morning Drive show, a primetime show, attracts listeners starting their day, on their way to work and stuck in traffic. The segment is littered with exciting segments; discussions, call-ins and much more. It occurs every Monday to Friday from 6 am to 10 am.

YOU & YAW on Wazobia FM: Every weekday, audience members get to hang out with on-air personality Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw. Yaw talks about trending issues on this program every 9:00 am on Wazobia radio station. His witty and hilarious commentary makes him a fan favourite amongst many people.

Breakfast Jam KAFAYAT “Catch ‘D’ Fire”: This segment is what Nigerians start their day with as it runs from 5:00 am to 11:00 am on Inspiration FM. The radio show involves informative contents, music and general interaction with the public on global developments. It aims to uplift the listener’s mind, as he/she is work bound and setting their pace for the day.

Breakfast in the city with Chhiwete and Bybisa: “Breakfast in the city” is another early morning program that sets the day’s pace for its listeners. Hosted by Chhiwete and Bybisa, the programme involves exciting chatter on current affairs. The show runs from 5 am to 10:30 am on City FM.

Road Show with Kaylah: Kaylah Oniwo is a Nigerian radio personality, actress, fashionista, blogger and presenter. She hosts ‘The Road Show” and “Catwalk With Kaylah” on Cool FM Nigeria. The Road Show spans from 3 pm to 6 pm and involves interviews with really famous entertainment guests.

Return Trip – Music/Traffic Update: Lagos is one of the most populated cities in Nigeria, and this fact doesn’t come without its share of burdens. One of such cons is the constant traffic jams on its roads. Which is why it is no surprise workers are quick to tune in to Lagos Traffic Radio FM 96.1 for information on what the traffic situation is on their ride back home from work. The traffic update periodically runs from 4 pm till 9 pm.

Good Morning Nigeria Show with Mannie & Mahogany: The Good Morning Nigeria Show is considered the traditional day beginner, running through the weekdays and featuring varying content that makes up the segments. Hosted by Mannie & Mahogany, the program runs from 5 am to 9 am on Cool FM. A new content called ‘Cupid’s Corner” where games that bridges across matchmaking are played was recently added to the segment.

