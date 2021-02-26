Share of Voice returns with exciting panel on intra-competition and rivalry in marketing communications

Leading conversations and finding ways to tell stories in more unique ways has been the central point of the YNaija’s Share of Voice as it returns with a third edition.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the first edition for the year; Share of Voice 3.0 kicked off with an insightful session that saw some of the brightest minds in the Marketing and Communication Industry.

The session hosted Ladi Ogunseye, Marketing Manager, Sterling Bank PLCYinka Adebayo, Executive Director, Media Investments and Sponsorship, Omnicom Group, in a Zoom panel moderated by Sandra Amachree, Brand PR and Sponsorship Manager, Nigerian Breweries.

Partly aimed at demystifying certain narratives in Marketing and Communication for young executives, the conversation had both speakers speak passionately on what the younger generation stands to gain from the industry.  Just as Ladi Ogunseye puts it, “Irrespective of the place, the market is still the same for both old and young.” 

Sandra Amachree also shed light on why younger executives may find the industry a bit frustrating; even leading some to consider quitting before starting. “Young people of today may find Mar-Comms a bit frustrating because of their fast-paced desires. Young people today want to ride nice cars, live in fancy apartments on the Island. What really is in Mar-Comms for the young people,” she said.

In responding to the fast-paced demands from younger people, Yinka Adebayo advised young people to be passionate about their careers and be well-positioned for opportunities for growth in the industry.

“In this profession, you need to have passion. Because passion is what wakes you up in the morning when everything is looking damp; you will always see a light at the end of the tunnel,” adding that the Mar-Comms industry is the best industry for young people.

On the importance of influencers in the Marketing and Communication Industry, Ladi Ogunseye sums it up by stressing that there is always a market in the industry for every niche of influencer.

“In any market whatsoever, influencers play a key role as we have found. It is important to find out how we use these influencers to drive our personal brands or agency,” he added.

To listen to the podcast, follow link: Share of Voice podcast

About Share of Voice

Share of Voice; a conversation series powered by YNaija; the online platform that drives the smartest conversations on contemporary culture and how they affect young people. 

It was birthed in 2020 as a conversation with Marketing-Communications Managers, C-Suite Executives, Influencers and Media personalities but was eventually streamlined to just Marketing Communications Managers. Its panel sessions are held quarterly.

